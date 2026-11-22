

U.S. IPO proceeds are on track to reach roughly $290 billion in 2026, approaching the 2021 peak of around $330 billion, according to JPMorgan.

The firm noted that the figure represents one of the strongest issuance years in two decades, even before accounting for secondary offerings, SPACs or convertible notes. But against the roughly $70 trillion U.S. stock market, JPMorgan said the anticipated IPO issuance amounts to less than 1% of total market capitalization.

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is fueling a fresh wave of mega-IPOs, with U.S. companies expected to raise roughly $290 billion in 2026 alone. But JPMorgan Chase believes the stock market has more than enough capacity to absorb the supply of new shares.

In its latest note, the firm argued that the AI infrastructure boom is reshaping how companies raise capital, while the scale of public markets and investor demand helps put the growing IPO pipeline into perspective.

This comes at a time when companies like Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) and Anthropic (ANT) have cumulatively raised over $179 billion through IPOs this year.

JPMorgan Says $290B IPO Wave Is A 'Drop In The Bucket' For Stock Market

U.S. IPO proceeds are on track to reach roughly $290 billion in 2026, approaching the 2021 peak of around $330 billion, according to JPMorgan. The firm noted that the figure represents one of the strongest issuance years in two decades, even before accounting for secondary offerings, SPACs or convertible notes.

But against the roughly $70 trillion U.S. stock market, JPMorgan said the anticipated IPO issuance amounts to less than 1% of total market capitalization.

For investors worried that AI companies going public could drain liquidity or overwhelm markets with new share supply, JPMorgan argues that demand is keeping pace.

U.S. households purchased more than $800 billion in equities during the first half of 2026, while international investors added over $350 billion. Corporate buybacks have also surpassed $1.3 trillion year-to-date, providing another source of demand.

"Overall, net equity supply has turned positive for the first time since the 2020–21 IPO boom, but demand, thanks to a multitude of factors, is growing even faster," JPMorgan said.

The bank sees the growing pool of investors, buybacks and other capital flows as a counterweight to the expanding pipeline of AI-related IPOs.

Biggest Winners May Still Be Private, Predicts JPMorgan

JPMorgan argued that today's IPOs increasingly serve a different purpose than they did in previous decades. Rather than raising capital to fund years of future growth, many large private companies are going public after much of their value creation has already occurred.

"By the time these businesses go public, a meaningful amount of growth and value creation has already happened," JPMorgan said, noting that much of it has taken place in private markets.

The firm added that the private-company ecosystem remains enormous. JPMorgan estimates that roughly 85% to 95% of companies globally with more than $100 million in revenue remain private, while unicorns, which are privately held startups valued at $1 billion or more, collectively represent about $8 trillion in value.

The abundance of private capital, including nearly $110 billion in U.S. venture capital fundraising through the third quarter of 2026, also allows companies to delay going public, the firm said.

And JPMorgan cautioned that the next generation of AI leaders may not yet be among today's most prominent companies.

"Given the pace of technological advancement, the eventual winners in AI may not even exist yet," the bank said.

JPMorgan argued that this underscores the value of patient capital and the role private markets continue to play in financing innovation, even as mega-IPOs bring more of the AI boom onto public markets.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, gained 1.11%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 1.53%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) surged 0.94%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S & P 500 ETF was in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) declined over 6% on Friday, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) fell nearly 7%.

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