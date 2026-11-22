MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 22 (IANS) Chris Jordan and Zahoor Khan starred with the ball, while Kusal Perera made a telling contribution with the bat as MI Emirates avenged their Season 4 finale loss against Desert Vipers to start the ILT20 Season 5 with a 52-run win.

Opener Perera made 58 from 40 balls, while Muhammad Waseem also scored 41 from 30 deliveries to lay the foundation for a strong 174/8 in their 20 overs against the Vipers.

The defending champions were in all sorts in reply and kept losing wickets one after the other with not much fight from them as they were folded for 122 in reply.

Jordan was the pick of the bowlers with his 4-19 in three overs, while Khan was also instrumental in the win, taking 3-13 in 3.1 overs for a strong win. Gudakesh Motie and Rashid Khan picked two and one wicket, respectively.

Perera was adjudged the Player of the Match for his first innings exploits as he reflected on his performance. "The plan was simple: make the most of the powerplay. I got a bit lucky off the first ball, and after that I backed my strengths whenever the ball was in my areas.

"I've been working on this for the last two to three years. The pressure is high in leagues, but we try to express ourselves, and the management encourages us to play that way," Perera said after the match.

MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard achieved more history during the game as he became just the second player after Jos Buttler to complete 15,000 runs in T20 cricket after he made a run-a-ball 15 in the ILT20 opener.

Reflecting on the milestone and the win, Pollard was grateful to God for the achievement. "Been on the ground for so long now. I have said before, I have a God-given talent. You want to help the next generation. I am in that stage of life where you just want to enjoy and give back as much as you can. Someone helped me when I was on the way up, and I am trying to do that now," the MI Emirates skipper said after the win.

Meanwhile, MI Emirates had got off to a stellar start, thanks to Perera and Waseem. They put 54/0 in the powerplay and made 94 for the opening wicket before Naseem Shah broke the partnership in the 10th over.

Perera reached his fifty in 34 balls in the 12th over, before he was dismissed by David Payne in the 14th over.

Khuzaima Tanveer removed Sherfane Rutherford (5 off 3) in the next one, while Nicholas Pooran (32 off 19) looked for a strong finish but was dismissed in the 16th over off Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Skipper Shadab Khan got Sanjay Krishnamurthi, while Naseem got Pollard in the final over as MI Emirates finished on 174/8.

In the second innings, Desert Vipers lost Fakhar Zaman early in the fifth over and could hardly recover.

The other Vipers opener Joe Clarke held one end but could not bail the team out when he was dismissed off Motie's bowling in the 11th over. Emirates kept striking as Zahoor claimed his second wicket in the 12th over before Rashid got his first wicket in the 14th over.

Soon, Nangeyalia Kharoti (1 off 2) was caught off Jordan, while Shimron Hetmyer (21 off 15) was also dismissed by the England international. Tanveer (1 off 2) was caught off Jordan too, as three wickets fell in the 15th over. Curran (3 off 4) was then dismissed by Motie, while Jordan came to take his fourth wicket by dismissing Vriitya Aravind (21 off 11). Zahoor had another wicket to his name when he got Naseem (2 off 9) to seal the win.

Brief Scores:

MI Emirates 174/8 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 58, Muhammad Waseem 41; Naseem Shah 2-24, Khuzaima Tanveer 2-40) beat Desert Vipers 122 in 19.1 overs (Joe Clarke 35, Shimron Hetmyer 21; Chris Jordan 4-19, Zahoor Khan 3-13) by 52 runs.