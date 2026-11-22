Geneva Talks Set 2-Year Path for 'Killer Robots' Pact
(MENAFN) Countries participating in talks in Geneva agreed Saturday to launch a two-year process to develop an international agreement governing lethal autonomous weapons systems, widely referred to as "killer robots," Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported.
The decision followed five days of discussions during the seventh review conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.
Conference President Julien Thoni said the initiative would continue over the next two years, with participating countries working to establish the framework for addressing autonomous weapons.
Although most countries backed the adoption of a legally binding agreement, the US and Russia opposed such an approach, according to RTS.
Thoni explained that disagreements emerged over the use of the word "negotiate" in the mandate. Delegations ultimately settled on "develop" as a compromise term.
He said the discussions would clarify "which weapons can be prohibited under international humanitarian law, and which are not prohibited, but can be regulated."
However, the agreement does not guarantee that the process will result in legally binding international regulations.
Campaigners Condemn 'Watered-Down Mandate'
The Stop Killer Robots coalition expressed disappointment with the outcome, accusing governments of settling for a "watered-down mandate."
Its Executive Director, Nicole van Rooijen, warned that autonomous weapons systems were already being used on battlefields, raising concerns about the consequences of delaying international action.
"Delaying the creation of a legally binding instrument puts civilians and humanity at risk," she said.
Verity Coyle, deputy director of the arms program at Human Rights Watch, also voiced criticism, arguing that the agreement did not establish a clear pathway toward introducing new regulations as autonomous weapons technology continues to develop.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric have previously called on governments to negotiate a legally binding treaty that would prohibit or impose restrictions on autonomous weapons systems.
The decision followed five days of discussions during the seventh review conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.
Conference President Julien Thoni said the initiative would continue over the next two years, with participating countries working to establish the framework for addressing autonomous weapons.
Although most countries backed the adoption of a legally binding agreement, the US and Russia opposed such an approach, according to RTS.
Thoni explained that disagreements emerged over the use of the word "negotiate" in the mandate. Delegations ultimately settled on "develop" as a compromise term.
He said the discussions would clarify "which weapons can be prohibited under international humanitarian law, and which are not prohibited, but can be regulated."
However, the agreement does not guarantee that the process will result in legally binding international regulations.
Campaigners Condemn 'Watered-Down Mandate'
The Stop Killer Robots coalition expressed disappointment with the outcome, accusing governments of settling for a "watered-down mandate."
Its Executive Director, Nicole van Rooijen, warned that autonomous weapons systems were already being used on battlefields, raising concerns about the consequences of delaying international action.
"Delaying the creation of a legally binding instrument puts civilians and humanity at risk," she said.
Verity Coyle, deputy director of the arms program at Human Rights Watch, also voiced criticism, arguing that the agreement did not establish a clear pathway toward introducing new regulations as autonomous weapons technology continues to develop.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric have previously called on governments to negotiate a legally binding treaty that would prohibit or impose restrictions on autonomous weapons systems.
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