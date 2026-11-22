HBO RENEWS THE GILDED AGE FOR A FIFTH SEASON, STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON OSN+ ACROSS MENA
(MENAFN- wearetheromans) Dubai, UAE - 20 November 2026: HBO has officially renewed its Emm®®-nominated Original drama series The Gilded Age for a fifth season, as the acclaimed period drama continues to captivate audiences with its portrayal of ambition, wealth and power in late 19th-century New York.
From creator Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), The Gilded Age has earned widespread recognition for its ensemble cast, elaborate costume design and Em®y®-winning production design. Season 4 is currently streaming on OSN+, the exclusive home of HBO content across the Middle East and North Africa, with new episodes arriving every Monday.
The renewal follows another strong season for the series. According to HBO, Season 4 episodes are averaging 5.9 million U.S. cross-platform viewers, nearly 20% ahead of the previous season and tracking as the show's most-watched season to date. Viewership has continued to grow week on week, with Episode 3 reaching a season high of 4.3 million U.S. cross-platform viewers within three days of release.
Francesca Orsi, President, HBO Drama Series and Films, said: “Julian Fellowes and the cast of THE GILDED AGE have once again captured the zeitgeist this fall, delivering another captivating, unmissable season, and we love how our growing audience has continued to embrace the series year after year. We c’n’t wait to return to 61st Street, as the Russells, van Rhijns and Kirklands continue to wrestle with the cost of ascent, while we expand the canvas and deepen the operatic stakes for these beloved charact”rs.”
Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, a“de’: “It’s very exciting and deeply satisfying to see audiences fall more in love with THE GILDED AGE every season. Our remarkable cast, writers - led by Julian Fellowes, and the entire creative team continue to make this world feel both timeless and resonant while keeping us on the edge of our seats season after seas’n. We can’t wait for audiences’to see what’s in store ”for Season 5.”
Season 4 has continued to receive critical acclaim, with Vanity Fair d“scribing it as “bigger, bolder and more”dynamic than ever”, while The Wall Street Journal prai“ed the series as ”increasingly clever”.
Across its three eligible seasons, The Gilded ®ge has received 15 Emmy® nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, alongside a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
About Season 4
Bertha Russell has transformed New York society, but her ambitions have come at a cost. As her family faces the consequences, Agnes van Rhijn sees an opportunity to reclaim her position, Marian charts a new course, and Peggy navigates the expectations of her future in-laws. In a world defined by power, status and ambition, every victory comes with its own price.
Cast and Production
Season 4 features Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli ’’Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.
The Gilded Age is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes. Salli Richardson-Whitfield serves as director and executive producer, alongside writer and executive producer Sonja Warfield. Executive producers include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, Kate Churchill, Davita Scarlett and Elaine Aronson, with Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Holly Rymon serving as co-executive producers.
The series is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
Catch up on The Gilded Age and stream new episodes of Season 4 every Monday, exclusively on OSN+ across MENA.
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From creator Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), The Gilded Age has earned widespread recognition for its ensemble cast, elaborate costume design and Em®y®-winning production design. Season 4 is currently streaming on OSN+, the exclusive home of HBO content across the Middle East and North Africa, with new episodes arriving every Monday.
The renewal follows another strong season for the series. According to HBO, Season 4 episodes are averaging 5.9 million U.S. cross-platform viewers, nearly 20% ahead of the previous season and tracking as the show's most-watched season to date. Viewership has continued to grow week on week, with Episode 3 reaching a season high of 4.3 million U.S. cross-platform viewers within three days of release.
Francesca Orsi, President, HBO Drama Series and Films, said: “Julian Fellowes and the cast of THE GILDED AGE have once again captured the zeitgeist this fall, delivering another captivating, unmissable season, and we love how our growing audience has continued to embrace the series year after year. We c’n’t wait to return to 61st Street, as the Russells, van Rhijns and Kirklands continue to wrestle with the cost of ascent, while we expand the canvas and deepen the operatic stakes for these beloved charact”rs.”
Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, a“de’: “It’s very exciting and deeply satisfying to see audiences fall more in love with THE GILDED AGE every season. Our remarkable cast, writers - led by Julian Fellowes, and the entire creative team continue to make this world feel both timeless and resonant while keeping us on the edge of our seats season after seas’n. We can’t wait for audiences’to see what’s in store ”for Season 5.”
Season 4 has continued to receive critical acclaim, with Vanity Fair d“scribing it as “bigger, bolder and more”dynamic than ever”, while The Wall Street Journal prai“ed the series as ”increasingly clever”.
Across its three eligible seasons, The Gilded ®ge has received 15 Emmy® nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, alongside a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
About Season 4
Bertha Russell has transformed New York society, but her ambitions have come at a cost. As her family faces the consequences, Agnes van Rhijn sees an opportunity to reclaim her position, Marian charts a new course, and Peggy navigates the expectations of her future in-laws. In a world defined by power, status and ambition, every victory comes with its own price.
Cast and Production
Season 4 features Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli ’’Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.
The Gilded Age is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes. Salli Richardson-Whitfield serves as director and executive producer, alongside writer and executive producer Sonja Warfield. Executive producers include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, Kate Churchill, Davita Scarlett and Elaine Aronson, with Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Holly Rymon serving as co-executive producers.
The series is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
Catch up on The Gilded Age and stream new episodes of Season 4 every Monday, exclusively on OSN+ across MENA.
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