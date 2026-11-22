MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 22 (Petra) – Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) hosted President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) Jean Bouquot to strengthen academic and professional engagement and share international expertise in the accounting field.

During the visit, PSUT President Wejdan Abu Elhaija met with Bouquot to discuss topics of mutual interest as part of the university's commitment to expanding ties with international professional leaders and drawing on global academic and industry expertise.

Bouquot delivered a lecture to students and faculty members in the Accounting Department, reviewing his career spanning more than four decades in accounting and auditing and highlighting IFAC's role in supporting the profession and advancing global standards.

The session enabled participants to exchange views, draw on international professional experience, and link academic and technological knowledge to evolving practices in the accounting sector.

Bouquot also met with Accounting Department faculty members in the presence of Dean of the King Talal School of Business Technology Odai Al-Tweissi for an academic and professional dialogue on issues related to accounting education and professional practice.

The visit forms part of PSUT's efforts to enrich students' academic experience and bridge university education with international professional institutions, preparing graduates with the knowledge and skills needed to meet local and global labor market demands.

Bouquot has served as president of IFAC since November 2024, having previously served as deputy president of the federation, president of the National Compagnie of Statutory Auditors (CNCC) in France, and in senior leadership roles at global accounting and auditing firms, most recently Ernst & Young (EY).

//Petra// AA