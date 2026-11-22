MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 22 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan received Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kenji Okamura and his accompanying delegation at the Prime Ministry on Sunday.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh, Minister of Finance Abdulhakim Shibli, and Central Bank of Jordan Governor Adel Sharkas, reviewed cooperation with the IMF and ways to strengthen it in support of Jordan's economic and development goals and the resilience of the national economy.

Hassan commended the IMF's cooperation and support for the Kingdom's economic policies, affirming Jordan's keenness to enhance collaboration in service of its economic and development priorities.

Okamura praised Jordan's efforts to maintain economic stability and achieve growth amid difficult regional challenges, affirming the fund's commitment to continuing its support to build on positive indicators achieved recently.

He also commended the strong momentum and broad, diverse participation at the Jordan–EU Investment Conference, noting that it reflected confidence in Jordan, its economic and investment climate, and the opportunities it offers.

//Petra// AA