ISB Online Highlights Professional Certificate in Product Management
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Beyond the Feature Factory: Why Product Management Is Becoming a Business Discipline
Product teams can now analyse customer feedback, generate concepts, build prototypes and test alternatives in a fraction of the time previously required. Yet faster execution does not automatically create better products.
The harder questions remain strategic. Which customer problem is worth solving? Is the opportunity commercially viable? What should the product prioritise, and what should it leave out? How should success be measured? Who needs to be involved before an experiment becomes a serious investment?
These questions are expanding the role of product management. Product managers are no longer focused only on features, timelines and delivery. They increasingly connect customer needs, market opportunity, business strategy, technology choices and measurable outcomes.
1. Find the problem worth solving
Good product decisions begin with customer understanding. This involves more than collecting feedback or monitoring usage. Product teams must identify unmet needs, study behaviour, map customer journeys and distinguish between what users say they want and what they are likely to adopt or pay for.
Customer insight must then be connected to the market. Product managers need to assess market potential, define relevant segments, study competitors and determine where a product can create distinctive value. Positioning is not only a communication exercise. It influences product design, pricing, distribution and how resources are allocated.
AI can help teams process large volumes of feedback, detect patterns and generate early hypotheses. It cannot decide whether a pattern represents a meaningful customer problem or simply an association in the data. That still requires judgement, context and a clear understanding of the business.
2. Measure what makes a product worth scaling
Once a problem has been identified, product teams must establish whether the proposed solution creates value. Experimentation, analytics and commercial reasoning are central to this process.
Minimum viable products and controlled experiments allow teams to test ideas before committing significant resources. A/B testing, product-market fit analysis and growth experiments can show where customers drop off, which features influence engagement and whether growth is sustainable.
Generative AI can support this work by helping teams create prototypes, explore alternatives, personalise experiences and improve product communication. It can shorten the journey from an initial idea to a testable proposition.
However, speed can also create risk. Teams may generate more ideas without improving the quality of their choices. They may optimise a visible metric while increasing operating costs, weakening customer trust or creating an experience that is difficult to sustain.
Product managers must therefore define success before testing begins. The right measures should cover customer adoption, commercial performance, operational feasibility and long-term value, not just short-term engagement.
3. Align the organisation around responsible choices
A product succeeds only when an organisation can build, launch, support and improve it. Product management is therefore also a discipline of alignment.
Product managers must communicate the customer problem to engineering teams, explain expected value to business leaders, clarify the proposition for marketing and account for operational realities. They need enough understanding of data, platforms, models and technical constraints to make informed decisions, without treating technology as the answer by itself.
This becomes more complex when products use AI. Performance may change as data and user behaviour evolve. Personalisation can improve relevance but raise privacy concerns. Automation can increase efficiency while reducing human oversight where judgement is still necessary.
Product managers must consider data quality, consent, explainability, fairness, monitoring and human intervention. A roadmap should be more than a list of features. It should express strategic priorities, sequencing, dependencies, risks and expected outcomes.
Building the capability to lead products end to end
These responsibilities require capabilities that rarely sit within one function. Product professionals need to understand customer research, market analysis, development, positioning, pricing, experimentation, analytics and stakeholder management. They must also understand how AI and Generative AI can support research, ideation, design, personalisation and optimisation.
Business schools are responding by bringing management frameworks, practical application and emerging technology into the same learning experience. The ISB Online Professional Certificate in Product Management reflects this shift through a 28-week curriculum covering customer needs, market opportunity, competitive positioning, product development, road mapping, pricing, branding, product metrics, experimentation, AI in product management and Generative AI applications. A capstone project allows participants to apply these concepts to a product challenge.
For professionals in product, technology, marketing, analytics and business functions, product management offers a way to connect disciplines that are often treated separately. AI may accelerate the product cycle, but product judgement will determine whether that acceleration creates something useful, responsible and sustainable.
Product teams can now analyse customer feedback, generate concepts, build prototypes and test alternatives in a fraction of the time previously required. Yet faster execution does not automatically create better products.
The harder questions remain strategic. Which customer problem is worth solving? Is the opportunity commercially viable? What should the product prioritise, and what should it leave out? How should success be measured? Who needs to be involved before an experiment becomes a serious investment?
These questions are expanding the role of product management. Product managers are no longer focused only on features, timelines and delivery. They increasingly connect customer needs, market opportunity, business strategy, technology choices and measurable outcomes.
1. Find the problem worth solving
Good product decisions begin with customer understanding. This involves more than collecting feedback or monitoring usage. Product teams must identify unmet needs, study behaviour, map customer journeys and distinguish between what users say they want and what they are likely to adopt or pay for.
Customer insight must then be connected to the market. Product managers need to assess market potential, define relevant segments, study competitors and determine where a product can create distinctive value. Positioning is not only a communication exercise. It influences product design, pricing, distribution and how resources are allocated.
AI can help teams process large volumes of feedback, detect patterns and generate early hypotheses. It cannot decide whether a pattern represents a meaningful customer problem or simply an association in the data. That still requires judgement, context and a clear understanding of the business.
2. Measure what makes a product worth scaling
Once a problem has been identified, product teams must establish whether the proposed solution creates value. Experimentation, analytics and commercial reasoning are central to this process.
Minimum viable products and controlled experiments allow teams to test ideas before committing significant resources. A/B testing, product-market fit analysis and growth experiments can show where customers drop off, which features influence engagement and whether growth is sustainable.
Generative AI can support this work by helping teams create prototypes, explore alternatives, personalise experiences and improve product communication. It can shorten the journey from an initial idea to a testable proposition.
However, speed can also create risk. Teams may generate more ideas without improving the quality of their choices. They may optimise a visible metric while increasing operating costs, weakening customer trust or creating an experience that is difficult to sustain.
Product managers must therefore define success before testing begins. The right measures should cover customer adoption, commercial performance, operational feasibility and long-term value, not just short-term engagement.
3. Align the organisation around responsible choices
A product succeeds only when an organisation can build, launch, support and improve it. Product management is therefore also a discipline of alignment.
Product managers must communicate the customer problem to engineering teams, explain expected value to business leaders, clarify the proposition for marketing and account for operational realities. They need enough understanding of data, platforms, models and technical constraints to make informed decisions, without treating technology as the answer by itself.
This becomes more complex when products use AI. Performance may change as data and user behaviour evolve. Personalisation can improve relevance but raise privacy concerns. Automation can increase efficiency while reducing human oversight where judgement is still necessary.
Product managers must consider data quality, consent, explainability, fairness, monitoring and human intervention. A roadmap should be more than a list of features. It should express strategic priorities, sequencing, dependencies, risks and expected outcomes.
Building the capability to lead products end to end
These responsibilities require capabilities that rarely sit within one function. Product professionals need to understand customer research, market analysis, development, positioning, pricing, experimentation, analytics and stakeholder management. They must also understand how AI and Generative AI can support research, ideation, design, personalisation and optimisation.
Business schools are responding by bringing management frameworks, practical application and emerging technology into the same learning experience. The ISB Online Professional Certificate in Product Management reflects this shift through a 28-week curriculum covering customer needs, market opportunity, competitive positioning, product development, road mapping, pricing, branding, product metrics, experimentation, AI in product management and Generative AI applications. A capstone project allows participants to apply these concepts to a product challenge.
For professionals in product, technology, marketing, analytics and business functions, product management offers a way to connect disciplines that are often treated separately. AI may accelerate the product cycle, but product judgement will determine whether that acceleration creates something useful, responsible and sustainable.
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