Archer and Walt Disney Imagineering R&D Launch Research Collaboration, Unveil Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday-Themed Midnight Aircraft at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) November 20, 2026 – Archer and Walt Disney Imagineering R&D announced a collaboration reflecting a broader spirit of imagination and innovation that connects Archer’s work in aviation with the creative world of Disney. Building on that shared interest, Archer Aviation Inc., a company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and Walt Disney Imagineering R&D are beginning early, exploratory research together. The initial effort creates an opportunity for the teams to learn and explore creative, technical, and experiential concepts, pioneering ideas for the future of transportation.
Disney Imagineering and Archer kicked off the collaboration at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as Archer Aviation’s Midnight aircraft, featuring a custom Avengers: Doomsday and Disney-branded livery. The appearance brought Archer’s aircraft into the spotlight at one of the world’s most recognizable sporting and entertainment events and is part of Archer’s previously announced global air taxi partnership with Formula 1.
From the Las Vegas Grand Prix to these initial research conversations, the collaboration brings together aviation, storytelling, and innovation, with an emphasis on exploring what may be possible in the future.
Disney Imagineering and Archer kicked off the collaboration at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as Archer Aviation’s Midnight aircraft, featuring a custom Avengers: Doomsday and Disney-branded livery. The appearance brought Archer’s aircraft into the spotlight at one of the world’s most recognizable sporting and entertainment events and is part of Archer’s previously announced global air taxi partnership with Formula 1.
From the Las Vegas Grand Prix to these initial research conversations, the collaboration brings together aviation, storytelling, and innovation, with an emphasis on exploring what may be possible in the future.
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