stc signs MoU with the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 22 November 2026: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a leader in enabling digital transformation and providing innovative services and platforms to customers in Kuwait, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies to strengthen institutional cooperation and coordination between the parties. The MoU was signed by Eng. Muataz Aldharrab, CEO of stc, and Institute Director Senior Counselor Bader Al-Mesaad on behalf of the Institute.
The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both organizations. Representing the Institute were Counselor Saud Al-Sanea, Deputy Director for Continuing and Specialized Qualification; Counselor Dr. Ahmad Al-Muqalled, Deputy Director for Relations, Communications and Research; and Counselor Nawaf Al-Zoubi, a member of the Institute’s Technical Office. Ahmad Al Murad, Chief Business Excellence Officer, attended the ceremony on behalf of stc.
At the signing, Senior Counselor Al-Mesaad said that the MoU aimed to strengthen cooperation, particularly in training, professional development and promoting legal awareness. He highlighted the Institute’s leading national role in supporting the development of government entities, building institutional capacity and improving workforce capabilities. These efforts enhance the quality of government services and promote a culture of continuous learning and training, as well as institutional excellence, in line with Kuwait’s development and administrative modernization priorities.
During the ceremony, Eng. Muataz Aldharrab, CEO of stc, welcomed the agreement and emphasized the Company’s continued efforts to expand its relationships and strategic partnerships. He said this would strengthen stc’s leadership in the sector and encourage the exchange of expertise and knowledge, benefiting both its employees and the wider community.
He also expressed his hope that the cooperation would lead to training programs and knowledge-sharing initiatives addressing the legal and regulatory aspects of capital markets, helping raise professional awareness and deepen understanding of market operations and requirements. The agreement will allow both organizations to draw on their specialized expertise and strengthen engagement between legal and financial professionals, helping participants in joint programs and initiatives develop their professional capabilities.
The MoU also forms part of stc’s efforts to create a positive and lasting impact in the community in line with its corporate social responsibility framework. This will further build on the Company’s ongoing work to strengthen partnerships and deliver initiatives that broaden knowledge and develop expertise and skills. These efforts align with Kuwait Vision 2035’s objectives of improving the business and investment environment, while positioning Kuwait as an attractive financial and investment hub.
The Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies continues to develop its academic and training programs to keep pace with legislative and regulatory developments and meet the needs of institutions across different sectors. This work is guided by its mission to prepare and train judicial and legal professionals and enhance their professional capabilities.
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The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both organizations. Representing the Institute were Counselor Saud Al-Sanea, Deputy Director for Continuing and Specialized Qualification; Counselor Dr. Ahmad Al-Muqalled, Deputy Director for Relations, Communications and Research; and Counselor Nawaf Al-Zoubi, a member of the Institute’s Technical Office. Ahmad Al Murad, Chief Business Excellence Officer, attended the ceremony on behalf of stc.
At the signing, Senior Counselor Al-Mesaad said that the MoU aimed to strengthen cooperation, particularly in training, professional development and promoting legal awareness. He highlighted the Institute’s leading national role in supporting the development of government entities, building institutional capacity and improving workforce capabilities. These efforts enhance the quality of government services and promote a culture of continuous learning and training, as well as institutional excellence, in line with Kuwait’s development and administrative modernization priorities.
During the ceremony, Eng. Muataz Aldharrab, CEO of stc, welcomed the agreement and emphasized the Company’s continued efforts to expand its relationships and strategic partnerships. He said this would strengthen stc’s leadership in the sector and encourage the exchange of expertise and knowledge, benefiting both its employees and the wider community.
He also expressed his hope that the cooperation would lead to training programs and knowledge-sharing initiatives addressing the legal and regulatory aspects of capital markets, helping raise professional awareness and deepen understanding of market operations and requirements. The agreement will allow both organizations to draw on their specialized expertise and strengthen engagement between legal and financial professionals, helping participants in joint programs and initiatives develop their professional capabilities.
The MoU also forms part of stc’s efforts to create a positive and lasting impact in the community in line with its corporate social responsibility framework. This will further build on the Company’s ongoing work to strengthen partnerships and deliver initiatives that broaden knowledge and develop expertise and skills. These efforts align with Kuwait Vision 2035’s objectives of improving the business and investment environment, while positioning Kuwait as an attractive financial and investment hub.
The Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies continues to develop its academic and training programs to keep pace with legislative and regulatory developments and meet the needs of institutions across different sectors. This work is guided by its mission to prepare and train judicial and legal professionals and enhance their professional capabilities.
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