MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Takht Bhai, a tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district, is known not only for its historical sites but also for its traditional cuisine. Its famous kababs are popular among locals as well as visitors from other cities. Their unique taste and traditional preparation make them a distinctive speciality of the area.

Both chapli kebabs and seekh kababs are popular in Takht Bhai. Their popularity is largely attributed to the way the meat is prepared, the blend of spices and the traditional cooking techniques used to give them their distinctive flavour.

The fame of Takht Bhai's kababs extends beyond Mardan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reaching different cities across Pakistan. People travel from far-off areas to enjoy these kababs, and many also buy them to take home for their families and friends. In this way, the local delicacy reaches people living outside the region.

Takht Bhai's kababs are enjoyed in both summer and winter, although eating freshly prepared, hot kebabs during the colder months has its own charm. People visit kebab shops with friends and family or buy them to enjoy at home.

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Hospitality holds a special place in Pashtun culture. Local food is an important part of welcoming guests visiting Mardan and Takht Bhai. These famous kababs are often served at gatherings and family invitations, making them a popular choice for entertaining friends and relatives.

Overseas Pakistanis, particularly those belonging to Mardan and Takht Bhai, often miss the traditional food of their hometowns. Some even arrange to have these kababs sent abroad through relatives and introduce their taste to friends living overseas.

The kabab industry in Takht Bhai is also linked to local businesses and livelihoods. Those involved in preparing and selling kababs are keeping this culinary tradition alive through their skills. Meanwhile, the purchase of meat, spices and other essential ingredients also supports local businesses.

The popularity of Takht Bhai's kababs reflects the region's traditional cuisine and its rich culture of hospitality. Whether locals or visitors from other cities, people share a common passion for tasting these kababs and taking some home for their loved ones.