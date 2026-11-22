MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Delfi.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, November 21, the NCMC stressed that the Lithuanian Air Force had not detected any drones and that Lithuania does not allow its airspace to be used for attacks.

“The Lithuanian Air Force did not detect any drones. Lithuania has not allowed and does not allow its airspace to be used for attacks,” the Center said.

The agency noted that similar claims had previously appeared in the Russian information space. In particular, reports had circulated about alleged NATO plans to isolate the Kaliningrad region and disrupt its supply routes. The NCMC did not rule out that the latest reports could also be intended to create a false impression that Lithuania or NATO was involved in alleged attacks on Russian facilities.

The agency emphasized that the Lithuanian military continues to monitor the country's airspace.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys also denied his country's involvement in the drone incident in a post on .

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania categorically rejects false claims circulating on social media regarding Lithuania's alleged involvement in the drone attack against the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation. The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case,” he wrote.

Russian National Guard headquarters inpossibly caught fire after drone attack – media

As Ukrinform reported, Khrabrovo Airport in Kaliningrad, Russia, temporarily suspended arrivals and departures in the evening of November 21.

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