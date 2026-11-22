Russians Attack Energy Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region Four Times In One Day
"The enemy continues to deliberately target the energy infrastructure of the Zhytomyr region, attempting to leave residents without electricity and heating. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out four drone strikes against energy facilities in the region," the official said.Read also: Russian strike on enterprise in Chernihiv region sparks fire
According to him, despite the ongoing attacks, energy workers are doing everything possible to ensure a stable electricity supply to residents' homes across the Zhytomyr region.
As Ukrinform previously reported, infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region were damaged as a result of Russian shelling.
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