MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and eight settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack. As a result of shelling in the city of Lozova, an 89-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Medical personnel also provided assistance to a 10-month-old boy and girls aged 6 and 14, who suffered acute stress reactions in the city of Izium on November 19," the official said.

Russian forces attack infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

According to him, Russian forces attacked the region using two missiles, a guided aerial bomb (KAB), three Geran-2 drones, two Molniya drones, three FPV drones, and 118 unmanned aerial vehicles whose types are still being identified.

As a result of the shelling, houses, outbuildings, non-residential premises, warehouses, a civilian enterprise, a car repair shop, power lines, and a vehicle were damaged in the Kharkiv region.

As Ukrinform previously reported, nine people were injured in Kharkiv and the surrounding region as a result of Russian strikes on Friday, November 20.