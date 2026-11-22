MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 79 airstrikes, dropping 249 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 7,217 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,951 shelling attacks.

Russian forces shelled Mala Korchakivka, Kindrativka, Yunakivka, Obody, Koreniok, Bachivsk, Neskuchne, Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Pavlivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Khrapivshchyna, Yastrubshchyna, Nova Sich, Sadky, Luzhky, Machulyshche, Mohrytsia, Khotin, Zarichchia, Vyntorivka, Hirky, Stepanivka, Havrylova Sloboda, Otruba, Topolia, Doroshivka, Kruzhok, Ulanove, Mala Rybytsia, Malushyne, and Volfyne in the Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region.

Airstrikes targeted the settlements of Stepanivka, Pysarivka, and Ivolzhanske.

Ukraine's aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck two areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, one drone command post, and two Russian artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, Russian forces carried out three airstrikes, deploying seven guided aerial bombs, and conducted 52 attacks on Ukrainian military positions and settlements, two of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian units repelled two Russian attacks toward Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

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Attempts to break through Ukrainian defensive lines were repelled in the Lyman direction, where Russian forces launched six attacks toward Zelena Dolyna, Lyman, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces launched one attack toward Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no Russian assault operations were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, twelve Russian attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and toward Novopavlivka and Druzhkivka.

Russian forces launched sixteen attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. They attempted to advance near Vilne, Dobropillia, and Vodianske, and toward Kucheriiv Yar, Chernihivka, Sviatohorivka, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, no assault operations were recorded.

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian Defence Forces positions seven times. The enemy attempted to advance toward Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, and Novoselivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces launched one attack toward Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no Russian assault operations were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of Russian offensive force groupings being formed were detected.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total combat losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through November 22, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,637,170 personnel, including 2,310 over the past 24 hours.

Photo: AFU General Staff