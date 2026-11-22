President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Lebanese Counterpart On Independence Day
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Independence Day.
In his message, dated November 19, President Aliyev extended his congratulations to the Lebanese leader and people on behalf of himself and the people of Azerbaijan.
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