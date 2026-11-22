Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Dangote Refinery Join South Sudanese Ministers on the South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026 Keynote Stage
(MENAFN- APO Group) JUBA, South Sudan, November 22, 2026/ -- The seventh edition of South Sudan Oil & Power – scheduled for next week from November 24 – 25 in Juba – will feature a series of keynote speeches from local, regional and international energy sector leaders, positioning the event as the premier gathering for South Sudan and its international partners.
Held under the theme Resource Renaissance - Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, SSOP 2026 will feature keynote addresses from Hon. Eng. Awow Chuang, Minister of Petroleum, South Sudan; H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat; H.E. Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC; David Bird, CEO and Managing Director of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals; and Hon. Eng. Madhieu Achuli Mawien, Undersecretary of Energy and Dams, South Sudan.
Their participation comes as African hydrocarbon producers seek to maximize oil and gas production, local value addition and regional trade amid energy price volatility and disruptions to global supply chains. With approximately 3.5 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, around 90% of which remain undeveloped, South Sudan offers a potential for additional upstream investment. The keynote addresses are expected to examine how increased domestic production and regional cooperation can strengthen energy security and support access across a continent where more than 600 million people still lack electricity.
Hon. Chuang is expected to outline South Sudan's strategy to increase crude production from approximately 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the short term. His keynote is expected to examine brownfield optimization, enhanced crude recovery and the development of greenfield resources, alongside regulatory and fiscal improvements aimed at attracting fresh international investment. The country's 14 exploration blocks available for investment present opportunities for international operators seeking to expand their African portfolios.
H.E. Mene's participation comes as South Sudan seeks to strengthen regional energy trade and diversify export markets. His address is expected to explore how regional trade frameworks – such as AfCFTA - can support the movement of crude oil, petroleum products and energy infrastructure investments, positioning South Sudan to deepen commercial partnerships with neighboring markets and the wider continent.
H.E. Al Ghais will deliver a video keynote address, providing insights into global crude production growth, export capacity and market developments, while outlining opportunities for South Sudan to strengthen its position within international oil markets through its participation in the broader OPEC+ framework under the OPEC and non-OPEC Declaration of Cooperation.
Bird's keynote is expected to focus on strategies to strengthen the continent's downstream value chain. As Dangote advances the development of its $17 billion mega-refinery project in Lamu, Kenya, South Sudan is expected to play a crucial role in supplying feedstock for the refinery7 as East Africa’s largest crude producer.
Hon. Mawien’s keynote is expected to address investment opportunities across South Sudan's broader energy value chain, spanning power generation, transmission and distribution, as well as petroleum midstream and downstream infrastructure.
SSOP 2026’s keynotes reflect South Sudan's ambition to translate its petroleum resources into increased production, infrastructure development and regional trade opportunities. By bringing together policymakers, international institutions, investors and industry executives, SSOP 2026 will support discussions on the partnerships and capital required to unlock the country's energy renaissance.
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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
Held under the theme Resource Renaissance - Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, SSOP 2026 will feature keynote addresses from Hon. Eng. Awow Chuang, Minister of Petroleum, South Sudan; H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat; H.E. Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC; David Bird, CEO and Managing Director of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals; and Hon. Eng. Madhieu Achuli Mawien, Undersecretary of Energy and Dams, South Sudan.
Their participation comes as African hydrocarbon producers seek to maximize oil and gas production, local value addition and regional trade amid energy price volatility and disruptions to global supply chains. With approximately 3.5 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, around 90% of which remain undeveloped, South Sudan offers a potential for additional upstream investment. The keynote addresses are expected to examine how increased domestic production and regional cooperation can strengthen energy security and support access across a continent where more than 600 million people still lack electricity.
Hon. Chuang is expected to outline South Sudan's strategy to increase crude production from approximately 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the short term. His keynote is expected to examine brownfield optimization, enhanced crude recovery and the development of greenfield resources, alongside regulatory and fiscal improvements aimed at attracting fresh international investment. The country's 14 exploration blocks available for investment present opportunities for international operators seeking to expand their African portfolios.
H.E. Mene's participation comes as South Sudan seeks to strengthen regional energy trade and diversify export markets. His address is expected to explore how regional trade frameworks – such as AfCFTA - can support the movement of crude oil, petroleum products and energy infrastructure investments, positioning South Sudan to deepen commercial partnerships with neighboring markets and the wider continent.
H.E. Al Ghais will deliver a video keynote address, providing insights into global crude production growth, export capacity and market developments, while outlining opportunities for South Sudan to strengthen its position within international oil markets through its participation in the broader OPEC+ framework under the OPEC and non-OPEC Declaration of Cooperation.
Bird's keynote is expected to focus on strategies to strengthen the continent's downstream value chain. As Dangote advances the development of its $17 billion mega-refinery project in Lamu, Kenya, South Sudan is expected to play a crucial role in supplying feedstock for the refinery7 as East Africa’s largest crude producer.
Hon. Mawien’s keynote is expected to address investment opportunities across South Sudan's broader energy value chain, spanning power generation, transmission and distribution, as well as petroleum midstream and downstream infrastructure.
SSOP 2026’s keynotes reflect South Sudan's ambition to translate its petroleum resources into increased production, infrastructure development and regional trade opportunities. By bringing together policymakers, international institutions, investors and industry executives, SSOP 2026 will support discussions on the partnerships and capital required to unlock the country's energy renaissance.
For more information, visit (
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
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