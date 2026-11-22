(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Faridabad, November 20, 2026: The third edition of RHINO CUP 2026, organised by THE RHINO CLUB, is bringing together cricket enthusiasts from across the Northeast to celebrate sporting excellence, unity and brotherhood. Commencing on November 14 in Faridabad, Haryana, the tournament has emerged as a significant sporting and cultural platform for people from the Northeast residing in Delhi-NCR.

Featuring 14 teams representing different states of the Northeast, the tournament aims to promote cricketing talent while strengthening bonds of friendship, camaraderie and mutual cooperation among community members living away from their home states.

Speaking about the vision behind the tournament, THE RHINO CLUB President Ijaz Hussain said that the RHINO CUP is much more than a cricket competition. It is an initiative to bring people together through their shared passion for the sport and create opportunities for meaningful social connections. The tournament provides a common platform for individuals from diverse professional backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, working professionals and students, united by their love for cricket and their connection with the Northeast.

As the tournament progresses towards its final stages, excitement is building among participating teams, players and supporters. Team captains are working on their combinations, identifying key performers, planning bowling strategies and preparing their teams for the ultimate showdown. The competition promises exciting encounters as teams compete for the coveted trophy and individual honours.

Adding to the enthusiasm surrounding the tournament, words of encouragement and best wishes have been extended by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita, and Assam Cricket Association President Taranga Gogoi. Their messages underline the importance of sporting platforms in fostering unity, encouraging talent and strengthening community bonds.

In recognition of outstanding performances, THE RHINO CLUB has also announced the rewards and awards for RHINO CUP 2026. The initiative is aimed at recognising players who make a mark on the field through their cricketing skills, dedication and sporting excellence. According to the organising committee, while the club's broader vision and mission are centred on building camaraderie among people from the Northeast residing in Delhi-NCR, the monetary rewards will also encourage healthy competition and motivate players to perform at their best.

Fish Pond to Serve Fresh Food to Players During Rhino Cup 2026

Adding a flavour of culinary hospitality to the sporting celebrations, Fish Pond, a popular food destination in Faridabad known for its Bengali cuisine and variety of Indian dishes, is providing food for the participating players during RHINO CUP 2026. The initiative aims to ensure that players enjoy fresh and quality food while staying energised throughout the tournament.

Speaking about the association, Saurabh Paul Chaudhury of Fish Pond said, "Our intention is to serve fresh food to the players so that they can enjoy the game while also having access to fresh and quality meals. We want the players to focus on their performance on the field, knowing that good food is being taken care of."

Fish Pond's association with the tournament reflects its commitment to serving fresh food and supporting community initiatives. Known for its emphasis on Bengali culinary traditions and a diverse range of Indian delicacies, Fish Pond aims to make the sporting experience more enjoyable for the participating teams through its food services.

The tournament will celebrate individual achievements alongside team performances, giving players an opportunity to earn recognition for their contributions on the field. The organisers have extended their best wishes to all participating teams and encouraged them to embrace the spirit of competition while upholding the values of sportsmanship.

Over the years, RHINO CUP has gained popularity among the Northeast community in Delhi-NCR, evolving into a sporting and cultural celebration that goes beyond the boundaries of cricket. It provides an opportunity for people from different states, professions and backgrounds to reconnect with their cultural roots, celebrate their shared identity and build lasting friendships.

As the countdown to the grand finale continues, the excitement is palpable, with teams preparing for one final push towards the ultimate glory. For THE RHINO CLUB, however, the true success of the tournament lies not merely in winning the trophy but in the friendships forged, bonds strengthened and memories created both on and off the field.

With its message of unity, brotherhood and sporting spirit, RHINO CUP 2026 continues to demonstrate how sport can bring communities closer and create a lasting sense of belonging among people living away from their homeland.





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