(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)





CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, 21 November 2026: Al Bader Initiative and the School of Calligraphy and Ornamentation in Fujairah took part in the Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts, held at Robinson College, University of Cambridge, presenting a diverse programme of artistic and cultural activities celebrating Islamic heritage and its enduring relevance in the contemporary world.

The festival brings together a wide range of artistic and cultural events, offering audiences an opportunity to explore the richness of Islamic arts, the beauty of Arabic calligraphy and traditional artistic practices, while promoting the preservation and appreciation of this heritage across generations and cultures.

As part of its participation, Al Bader Initiative presented AlMaalad: A Celebration of Love & Spiritual Beauty, an evening dedicated to the traditional art of Mawlid, featuring a one-hour performance celebrating love for Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and the traditions of prophetic praise. The evening also featured an exhibition of miniature art and a collection of interactive cards incorporating augmented reality technology. The experience enabled visitors to explore visual and educational content inspired by the Prophet's biography through an innovative format combining art, technology and interactive engagement.

Meanwhile, the School of Calligraphy and Ornamentation showcased a selection of artworks by winners of the 2025 Fujairah International Calligraphy and Ornamentation Competition as part of the festival's accompanying exhibition.

The School's programme also included an Arabic calligraphy activity, giving visitors the opportunity to have professional calligraphers write their names. The interactive experience introduced audiences to traditional Arabic writing techniques and the artistic skills behind one of Islamic culture's most distinctive forms of expression.

The School's involvement extended throughout the festival as a Friend of the Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts. It supported seven artistic workshops at prominent cultural and heritage venues across Cambridge, including the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge Hall, Cambridge Central Mosque, Westminster College, and Kettle's Yard.

The workshops covered a variety of artistic disciplines, including Islamic illumination, geometric ornamentation for families, bamboo engineering, Mughal painting, gypsum tile carving and Palestinian embroidery. The programme reflects the school's commitment to supporting Islamic arts, preserving traditional artistic knowledge and promoting international cultural exchange.

Dr Eisa Younes Al Baloushi, Secretary-General of Al Bader Initiative, said: “Al Bader Initiative's participation in the Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts reflects the commitment of the Initiative's patron, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to fostering love for Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and introducing the world to his noble biography, exemplary character and human values through an intellectual and knowledge-based approach that speaks to people in a contemporary languag”.”

He sa“d, “This participation also reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s vision of strengthening Fujairah's presence at international events and consolidating its position as a hub for the arts and knowledge-based initiatives. It further demonstrates Al Bader Initiative's global vision of harnessing art and creativity to present the Prophet's biography and its universal human values, recognising art as a universal language capable of reaching diverse peoples and cultures and opening new avenues for dialogue and human connectio”.”

Dr Esra Alhamal, Director of the School of Calligraphy and Ornamentation, sa“d: “Our participation in this international cultural event reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to revive manuscripts, preserve Islamic arts, strengthen their presence at international events, and pass their knowledge and skills on to future genera”ions.”

Dr Alhama“ said: “Showcasing selected winning artworks from the 2025 competition provides an opportunity to highlight the school's projects, international reach and artistic standards. It also offers a platform to introduce audiences to the beauty of Arabic calligraphy and its historical and civilisational depth as one of the defining elements of Islamic cultural”identity.”

The participation forms part of the ongoing efforts of Al Bader Initiative and School of Calligraphy and Ornamentation to strengthen the UAE's cultural presence on the international stage, promote Islamic and Arab arts, and create new opportunities for cultural exchange and collaboration. These efforts showcase the UAE's rich civilisational identity and artistic heritage while reinforcing Fujairah's position as a centre for culture, the arts, and creativity.

MENAFN22112026000070015918ID1112002818