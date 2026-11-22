(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Crude oil prices were relatively stable on Friday and were heading for a third weekly decline, as recovering Gulf exports shifted ’raders’ focus from supply risks to a market filling up again. Middle Eastern crude production rose in October to its highest since the tensions began, according to the US Energy Information Administration.



Gulf producers are keeping exports moving and the International Energy Agency projects an oversupply of 1.7 million barrels a day this quarter, widening to about 3.8 million next year. The surplus is already showing up in US data, with commercial crude stocks rising for a second straight week despite expectations of a small draw.



However, near-daily attacks on shipping and stalled peace talks limit the pace of the decline in prices. Threats to energy infrastructure in the Middle East and Eastern Europe add support, but neither has removed enough barrels to tip the balance.



Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, OPEC+, meet on 29 November to set 2027 output policy, facing a starker choice between price and market share. A signal of restraint would push oil prices to the upside. Similarly, renewed escalations that change energy flows could tighten the market. Conversely, a clear political deal would push the market to the downside.

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