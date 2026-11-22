(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) DUBAI, UAE, November 2026: Dubai’s skyline has been rebuilt more than once since Da Vinci first opened its doors in 1989. The Italian trattoria at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is still here, and it has just come back from a full renovation with a new look, a new lounge and a promotion for every night of the week. The message is simple: “Established in 1989, Reimagined in 2026.”

In a city where restaurants can open and close within a year, 38 years is a story in itself. Da Vinci’s is not reinventing itself because it has to. It is doing it because it can, after nearly four decades of guests, birthdays, business dinners and family tables. The renovated dining room trades the old for a modern Italian-inspired setting of warm light, rich textures and the kind of atmosphere that makes a quick dinner turn into a long one. The pizzas are still freshly prepared, the pasta favorites are still on the menu, and the hospitality is still the generous old-school Italian kind.

The newest part of the story is Storii by Da Vinci’s, a stylish lounge built for the stretch of the evening between “dinner’s done” and “we’re not leaving yet.” Inspired by Italian creativity and the art of storytelling, Storii brings signature beverages, contemporary design and a social energy of its own, so the night can move from the table to the lounge without leaving the building.

The reason to keep coming back is the calendar. On Saturday evenings from 5pm to 7pm, the Little Pizzaiolo Academy turns children into pizza makers. Each little chef gets a hat and apron, mixes, kneads and tops a personal pizza, and leaves with a graduation certificate and a photo to prove it, all for AED 99 per child. On Sundays, Pasta La Vista runs from 5pm to 11:30pm and puts guests in charge: pick a pasta, pick a sauce, add a protein or vegetables, and pay AED 125. Mondays belong to the ladies, who receive a complimentary selected beverage with every main course ordered, from 5pm onwards.

Tuesday brings Smiley Hours, with 30 percent off the entire bill from 5pm to 8pm, a deal built for gathering friends and ordering more than you planned. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, L’Apericena offers an Italian late brunch from 5pm to 8pm, with a selection of hot and cold antipasti and three beverages for AED 165 per person. The week ends on Friday with Storii Night, from 5pm to 11:30pm, a three-course set menu with a mocktail and soft beverages for AED 165, or with a cocktail for AED 185.

Guests can also dig into a la carte, serving up favorites such as Zuppa Di Zucca Arrostita con Crema Al Tartufo with roasted butternut squash, truffle cream and flaxseeds, Fritto Misto di Picante (fried calamari rings and prawn served with a spicy pomodoro dip), Lasagna classica (traditional lasagna, baked with wagyu bolognese ragu and bechamal sauce), Guancia di Manzo (slow cooked beef chek, mash potato & mushroom and quinoa pops) and Tiramisu.

“People don’t keep a restaurant alive for 38 years by standing still, and they don’t do it by forgetting where they started either,” said Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. “This is still Da Vinci’s, with the same warmth and passion for Italian food, in a room and a lounge that feel new. We wanted every night of the week to give someone a reason to come in, whether that’s a family on Saturday or friends on a Tuesday.”

Guests can now explore the transformed spaces, watch the restaurant’s pizza chef stretch, top and bake pizzas fresh from the oven, and enjoy expertly crafted Italian cocktails from the bar, all set against a warm and inviting atmosphere

For reservations and inquiries, please call . Da Vinci’s is located at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai.

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