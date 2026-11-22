iLEAD Kolkata Celebrates the Art of Seeing Differently with MERAKI 3.0, in Association with Canon India
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Kolkata, 19th November 2026: iLEAD Kolkata, in association with Canon India, hosted MERAKI 3.0, the third edition of its annual photography exhibition and competition, from 17 to 19 November 2026 at the iLEAD Campus. Conceived to celebrate the art of noticing, Meraki encourages young people to look beyond their screens, observe the world around them and discover the extraordinary in everyday moments. The three-day festival brought together emerging photographers, creative minds and industry professionals through exhibitions, workshops and visual storytelling.
This year, Meraki received over 1,000 photographic submissions from students representing more than 200 schools and colleges, including St. Xavier’s University, Techno India , BDMI school, South City International and many more . From these entries, **over 300 photographs were selected for display, reflecting an inspiring range of perspectives, from the curiosity of younger school students to the thoughtful visual storytelling of college participants. Each frame offered a glimpse into how differently young minds observe and interpret the world.
The festival opened on 17 November with two engaging photography sessions. Mr. Shiladitya Chaudhury introduced his book, Untamed Kenya, taking the audience on a visual journey through Kenya’s wilderness while exploring wildlife photography, adventure and storytelling. Mr. Indrojit Mondal, a festival and documentary photographer, followed with an insightful session on India's vibrant celebrations, exploring how photographs preserve the colours, rituals, emotions and cultural traditions that define them.
The learning continued on 18 November with an interactive workshop by Team Canon India titled Advanced Camera Technologies for Content Creation. Conducted by Mr. Anindo Basu, Deputy Manager, Sales and Product Training, and Mr. Suman Sarkar, Supervisor, East, the session introduced participants to advanced camera technologies and their practical applications in contemporary content creation.
The afternoon celebrated the creative talent within iLEAD itself. Students shared their experiences and techniques with visiting participants. Rajdeep Paul explored street photography, visual aesthetics, fashion photography and videography. Rupam Dutta discussed mobile photography, videography and editing, while Debapriya Das shared insights into documentary-style street photography, video documentaries and opportunities through online video competitions.
MERAKI 3.0 concluded on 19 November with its Grand Finale and Award Ceremony, celebrating the theme -The Art of Seeing Differently. The occasion was graced by acclaimed photographer Mr. Nilayan Chatterjee and Mr. Vivek Das, award-winning senior photographer.
The Grand Finale also celebrated the outstanding young photographers across three competition categories. In the College Category, Saptarshi Chakraborty of iLEAD secured first position, followed by Raktim Raman Das of George College in second and Ranajit Das of Budge Budge Institute of Technology in third. In the School Category for Grades VI–IX, Naman Dudheria of The Heritage School won first position, Shivansh Agarwal of Modern High School International secured second, and Sayantan Gupta of National High School stood third. For Grades X–XII, Rithik Pramanik of Bhavans G.K. Vidyamandir secured first position, followed by Disha Ghosh of Ashok Hall in second and Sohan Safin Laskar of BDMI in third.
Organised by iLEAD Kolkata in association with Canon India, with Ideas for Future as Outreach Partner, MERAKI 3.0 reaffirmed its vision of bringing young creative minds together under one roof. At a time when technology continues to transform how images are created, Meraki celebrates something deeply human: the ability to observe, feel and discover a story in the world around us.
Rooted in iLEAD's belief that learning extends beyond classrooms and textbooks, Meraki continues to nurture creativity, curiosity and experiential learning while keeping the art of seeing differently alive.
This year, Meraki received over 1,000 photographic submissions from students representing more than 200 schools and colleges, including St. Xavier’s University, Techno India , BDMI school, South City International and many more . From these entries, **over 300 photographs were selected for display, reflecting an inspiring range of perspectives, from the curiosity of younger school students to the thoughtful visual storytelling of college participants. Each frame offered a glimpse into how differently young minds observe and interpret the world.
The festival opened on 17 November with two engaging photography sessions. Mr. Shiladitya Chaudhury introduced his book, Untamed Kenya, taking the audience on a visual journey through Kenya’s wilderness while exploring wildlife photography, adventure and storytelling. Mr. Indrojit Mondal, a festival and documentary photographer, followed with an insightful session on India's vibrant celebrations, exploring how photographs preserve the colours, rituals, emotions and cultural traditions that define them.
The learning continued on 18 November with an interactive workshop by Team Canon India titled Advanced Camera Technologies for Content Creation. Conducted by Mr. Anindo Basu, Deputy Manager, Sales and Product Training, and Mr. Suman Sarkar, Supervisor, East, the session introduced participants to advanced camera technologies and their practical applications in contemporary content creation.
The afternoon celebrated the creative talent within iLEAD itself. Students shared their experiences and techniques with visiting participants. Rajdeep Paul explored street photography, visual aesthetics, fashion photography and videography. Rupam Dutta discussed mobile photography, videography and editing, while Debapriya Das shared insights into documentary-style street photography, video documentaries and opportunities through online video competitions.
MERAKI 3.0 concluded on 19 November with its Grand Finale and Award Ceremony, celebrating the theme -The Art of Seeing Differently. The occasion was graced by acclaimed photographer Mr. Nilayan Chatterjee and Mr. Vivek Das, award-winning senior photographer.
The Grand Finale also celebrated the outstanding young photographers across three competition categories. In the College Category, Saptarshi Chakraborty of iLEAD secured first position, followed by Raktim Raman Das of George College in second and Ranajit Das of Budge Budge Institute of Technology in third. In the School Category for Grades VI–IX, Naman Dudheria of The Heritage School won first position, Shivansh Agarwal of Modern High School International secured second, and Sayantan Gupta of National High School stood third. For Grades X–XII, Rithik Pramanik of Bhavans G.K. Vidyamandir secured first position, followed by Disha Ghosh of Ashok Hall in second and Sohan Safin Laskar of BDMI in third.
Organised by iLEAD Kolkata in association with Canon India, with Ideas for Future as Outreach Partner, MERAKI 3.0 reaffirmed its vision of bringing young creative minds together under one roof. At a time when technology continues to transform how images are created, Meraki celebrates something deeply human: the ability to observe, feel and discover a story in the world around us.
Rooted in iLEAD's belief that learning extends beyond classrooms and textbooks, Meraki continues to nurture creativity, curiosity and experiential learning while keeping the art of seeing differently alive.
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