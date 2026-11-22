Jimmy Shergill’s Intense Interrogation with Adhyayan Suman Takes Centre Stage i‘ ‘Py’ade’ Teaser
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Starring Jimmy Shergill, Adhyayan Suman and Pranutan Bahl, the suspense thriller promises a mind-bending game of power, secrets and manipulation. Releasing in cinemas on December 11, 2026.
The game just got more intriguing! Shining Moon Pictures has unveiled the first official teaser of its upcoming suspense thriller Pyaade, bringing together Jimmy Shergill, Adhyayan Suman and Pranutan Bahl in a story where nothing is quite what it seems. Written and directed by Shekhar S Jha, the film promises a gripping cinematic experience where every character has a motive, every move has consequences and nothing can be taken at face value.
The teaser opens with an intriguing interrogation sequence featuring Jimmy Shergill and Adhyayan Suman. Jimmy steps into the role of an interrogator, questioning Adhyayan, who appears as a suspect on the other side of the table. What follows is far from a routine exchange of questions and answers. It is a tense face-off where every response raises another question. The atmosphere is gripping, the conversations carry an edge, and the biggest mystery remains what is really happening beneath the surface.
Speaking about the film, writer-director Shekhar S Jha “ays, “With Pyaade, I wanted to explore the unpredictable side of human behaviour, where every person has a motive and every move comes with a consequence. The interrogation is just the beginning of a much bigger game. What may appear straightforward on the surface has several layers underneath, and I am excited for audiences to discover how the story ”nfolds.”
Produced by Rinku Singh under the banner of Shining Moon Pictures, Pyaade marks another production in her film journey. She previously served as Business Head on a film starring Nana Patekar and Mahie Gill and produced Little Baby (2019), starring Priyanshu Chatterjee.
With its intriguing premise, compelling performances and an unpredictable game of secrets and manipulation, Pyaade is gearing up to bring a different kind of suspense to the big screen on December 11, 2026.
Produced by Rinku Singh under the banner of Shining Moon Pictures, Pyaade is written and directed by Shekhar S Jha and stars Jimmy Shergill, Adhyayan Suman and Pranutan Bahl in pivotal roles. The suspense thriller is slated for a theatrical release on December 11, 2026.
The game just got more intriguing! Shining Moon Pictures has unveiled the first official teaser of its upcoming suspense thriller Pyaade, bringing together Jimmy Shergill, Adhyayan Suman and Pranutan Bahl in a story where nothing is quite what it seems. Written and directed by Shekhar S Jha, the film promises a gripping cinematic experience where every character has a motive, every move has consequences and nothing can be taken at face value.
The teaser opens with an intriguing interrogation sequence featuring Jimmy Shergill and Adhyayan Suman. Jimmy steps into the role of an interrogator, questioning Adhyayan, who appears as a suspect on the other side of the table. What follows is far from a routine exchange of questions and answers. It is a tense face-off where every response raises another question. The atmosphere is gripping, the conversations carry an edge, and the biggest mystery remains what is really happening beneath the surface.
Speaking about the film, writer-director Shekhar S Jha “ays, “With Pyaade, I wanted to explore the unpredictable side of human behaviour, where every person has a motive and every move comes with a consequence. The interrogation is just the beginning of a much bigger game. What may appear straightforward on the surface has several layers underneath, and I am excited for audiences to discover how the story ”nfolds.”
Produced by Rinku Singh under the banner of Shining Moon Pictures, Pyaade marks another production in her film journey. She previously served as Business Head on a film starring Nana Patekar and Mahie Gill and produced Little Baby (2019), starring Priyanshu Chatterjee.
With its intriguing premise, compelling performances and an unpredictable game of secrets and manipulation, Pyaade is gearing up to bring a different kind of suspense to the big screen on December 11, 2026.
Produced by Rinku Singh under the banner of Shining Moon Pictures, Pyaade is written and directed by Shekhar S Jha and stars Jimmy Shergill, Adhyayan Suman and Pranutan Bahl in pivotal roles. The suspense thriller is slated for a theatrical release on December 11, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment