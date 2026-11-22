Trump Unhappy Over FBI Database Breach, Sees Possible Upside
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said Saturday that a reported cyber intrusion into an FBI database displeases him, but he suggested the breach could surface information the public has never seen.
In a phone interview with Fox News, Trump said he had only recently learned of the incident. “It's not good. I don't like that,” he said, adding that “maybe we'll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise.”
He then pointed to the Russia and Ukraine investigations and controversies, which he has repeatedly criticized, saying the breach might expose details about those matters and about alleged voter fraud.
“Maybe we'll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place,” he said. He offered no evidence for the claim.
“I wonder who's doing it, because wouldn't it be great to learn about Russia, Russia, Russia?” Trump added. He argued that the public deserves to hear more about the issue because it had “put our country in danger.”
The FBI is investigating an apparent breach of the **National Crime Information Center (NCIC)**, a nationwide database that federal, state and local law enforcement agencies use to share information on warrants and background checks, CNN reported Friday, citing two people briefed on the investigation.
Hackers apparently accessed the system in recent days, according to the report. The FBI has not commented publicly on the reported incident.
The discovery follows a string of outages that have hit banks, the National Security Agency and air traffic control, as the government works to reassure the public about cybersecurity.
In a phone interview with Fox News, Trump said he had only recently learned of the incident. “It's not good. I don't like that,” he said, adding that “maybe we'll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise.”
He then pointed to the Russia and Ukraine investigations and controversies, which he has repeatedly criticized, saying the breach might expose details about those matters and about alleged voter fraud.
“Maybe we'll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place,” he said. He offered no evidence for the claim.
“I wonder who's doing it, because wouldn't it be great to learn about Russia, Russia, Russia?” Trump added. He argued that the public deserves to hear more about the issue because it had “put our country in danger.”
The FBI is investigating an apparent breach of the **National Crime Information Center (NCIC)**, a nationwide database that federal, state and local law enforcement agencies use to share information on warrants and background checks, CNN reported Friday, citing two people briefed on the investigation.
Hackers apparently accessed the system in recent days, according to the report. The FBI has not commented publicly on the reported incident.
The discovery follows a string of outages that have hit banks, the National Security Agency and air traffic control, as the government works to reassure the public about cybersecurity.
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