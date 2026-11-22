Indian Opposition Gives Meta 7-Day Ultimatum Over Suspended Accounts
(MENAFN) India's main opposition party has taken a dispute over social media censorship to the doorstep of Meta. The youth wing of the Congress party demonstrated outside the US technology giant's offices in Hyderabad and Mumbai on Friday, the party said on Saturday.
Releasing videos of the demonstrations, the Youth Congress said: “If Meta wants to do business in India, it must respect the Indian Constitution, not surrender to arbitrary BJP government orders.” It added: “No corporation gets to decide which Indian has the right to speak,” it said.
The party alleges that on Nov. 19, Meta unlawfully withheld the Instagram accounts of the wing's president and of the party official who oversees it, acting on orders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The youth wing has given Meta seven days to respond. Its “ultimatum” demands that the company lift all “restrictions on opposition voices, journalists and creators.”
Meta has not yet commented on the matter.
The BJP hit back hard. Pradeep Bhandari, national spokesperson for the party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accused Congress members of targeting the company's premises. He claimed they “not only vandalised and destroyed Meta’s office in Hyderabad” but were also “flaunting it on social media.”
“This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of Private companies. This is why when Congress was in power India was a fragile five economy,” he said on the US social media company X.
Releasing videos of the demonstrations, the Youth Congress said: “If Meta wants to do business in India, it must respect the Indian Constitution, not surrender to arbitrary BJP government orders.” It added: “No corporation gets to decide which Indian has the right to speak,” it said.
The party alleges that on Nov. 19, Meta unlawfully withheld the Instagram accounts of the wing's president and of the party official who oversees it, acting on orders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The youth wing has given Meta seven days to respond. Its “ultimatum” demands that the company lift all “restrictions on opposition voices, journalists and creators.”
Meta has not yet commented on the matter.
The BJP hit back hard. Pradeep Bhandari, national spokesperson for the party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accused Congress members of targeting the company's premises. He claimed they “not only vandalised and destroyed Meta’s office in Hyderabad” but were also “flaunting it on social media.”
“This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of Private companies. This is why when Congress was in power India was a fragile five economy,” he said on the US social media company X.
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