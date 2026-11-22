China Urges US To Drop Proposed Telecom Restrictions
(MENAFN) China called on the United States on Sunday to abandon planned restrictions targeting Chinese telecommunications companies' direct access to American phone numbers, warning that Beijing would take action to defend its interests.
"The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) abused its regulatory powers and overstretched the concept of national security, while making arbitrary accusations against Chinese telecom companies without factual basis and maliciously undermining their operations in the United States," a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said, according to reports.
The FCC voted Thursday to advance a proposal that would prevent Chinese telecom operators, including China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, from directly accessing US phone numbers. The commission cited national security concerns as the basis for the proposed restrictions.
The Chinese official criticized the move, arguing that it violated the principles of equal treatment and fair competition.
The spokesperson also said the proposed measures ran counter to the understanding reached by the leaders of both countries and risked damaging the stability of their economic and trade relations.
Beijing called on Washington to "immediately rescind the measures and return to the right way of resolving issues through consultations."
The spokesperson added that China would take "necessary" measures to "firmly" protect its interests.
"The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) abused its regulatory powers and overstretched the concept of national security, while making arbitrary accusations against Chinese telecom companies without factual basis and maliciously undermining their operations in the United States," a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said, according to reports.
The FCC voted Thursday to advance a proposal that would prevent Chinese telecom operators, including China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, from directly accessing US phone numbers. The commission cited national security concerns as the basis for the proposed restrictions.
The Chinese official criticized the move, arguing that it violated the principles of equal treatment and fair competition.
The spokesperson also said the proposed measures ran counter to the understanding reached by the leaders of both countries and risked damaging the stability of their economic and trade relations.
Beijing called on Washington to "immediately rescind the measures and return to the right way of resolving issues through consultations."
The spokesperson added that China would take "necessary" measures to "firmly" protect its interests.
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