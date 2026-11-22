MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Bulgarian counterpart Velislava Petrova-Chamova reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in various sectors, including infrastructure development, science and technology, AI, trade and investment, space, defence, education, culture, mobility and people-to-people exchanges.

The discussions were held on Saturday during a meeting between Velislava Petrova-Chamova and EAM Jaishankar during former's three-day official visit to India from November 20-22. During the meeting, both ministers expressed satisfaction at the deepening of ties between India and the European Union (EU), according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Velislava Petrova-Chamova also discussed regional and global issues. A Joint Roadmap for Enhanced Partnership to guide the relationship for the next five years was exchanged between the two sides.

"Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, including in trade, connectivity, investments, technology, security and talent mobility. Appreciated growing P2P linkages and cultural exchanges between our two countries, as well as deepening India-EU ties," the EAM posted on X after the meeting.

"Agreed that the India-EU FTA should be followed through by vigorous exchanges between our businesses. Also exchanged views on the prospects of IMEC and other connectivity initiatives. Appreciated the discussion on the Black Sea situation and the Ukraine conflict," he added.

During her visit, Velislava Petrova-Chamova called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. During the meeting, President Murmu noted that the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union (EU) presents significant new opportunities for India and Bulgaria.

"H.E. Mrs Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President noted that the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement presents significant new opportunities for India and Bulgaria to further strengthen their trade, investment and technological partnerships," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister also met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, where both sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment and economic engagement.

"Held a productive meeting with Dr. Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria. Discussed ways to further strengthen India-Bulgaria bilateral relations and deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, and economic engagement. Reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendship between India and Bulgaria and exploring new avenues of partnership," Goyal posted on X.