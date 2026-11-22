MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, on Sunday, hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, a day after he mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) slogan 'Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De', saying that the SP chief does not have knowledge of Sanatan culture.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the BJP's slogan, pointing out that 'Radhe Radhe' is uttered while bidding farewell to someone and remarked that the ruling coalition's departure in the 2027 UP Assembly polls is inevitable as the BJP's electoral symbol, lotus, has started "withering".

Reacting to the same, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters, "If Akhilesh Yadav had even basic knowledge of Sanatan culture, police firing on unarmed 'karsevaks' would not have taken place during (the Samajwadi party's) their regime, he would have gone to Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and would have also offered prayers at Krishna Janmabhoomi."

He was referring to the 1990 police firing on 'karsevaks' in Ayodhya.

Further, Pathak accused the SP chief of practising "appeasement politics".

"What does he have to do with saying 'Ram Ram' or 'Radhe Radhe'?" he remarked.

Echoing a similar view, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya opined that the SP chief is "scared" of the BJP's slogan.

"When the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' is raised, who gets nervous? Now that the slogan 'Radhe Radhe' is being raised, who is getting worried? 'Radhe Radhe' is not just a slogan; it is a way of expressing devotion," he stated.

"When we said, 'Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila de' (let the lotus bloom)...they failed to notice that their own bicycle had a puncture and, instead, he is talking about the lotus withering. So it is they who have a problem in their eyes and should get treated," he told reporters.

Expressing confidence about the BJP's victory in the 2027 UP Assembly polls, Maurya said, "The lotus has already bloomed and will bloom even further. We will form a government for the third time with a landslide victory."

"The SP is not going to come to power till 2047, and the BJP will not step down from power," the Deputy CM asserted.

However, the SP chief has dismissed prospects of the BJP-led NDA returning to power in the state, saying: "Even at the time of farewell, they say 'Radhe-Radhe'. This time, the public will give the BJP a grand farewell."