MENAFN - IANS) Las Vegas, Nov 22 (IANS) Charles Leclerc reflected on his clash with teammate Lewis Hamilton during the Las Vegas Grand Prix as the intra-team battles in Ferrari continued in the third last race of the season.

Having been at loggerheads a few times this season, Leclerc and Hamilton added another tense moment when they banged wheels in the latter part of the Las Vegas GP.

Leclerc tried going inside of Hamilton and made contact with his front right to the left rear of the Brit as the seven-time champion spun. The Monegasque was handed a 10-second time penalty as he bagged P10 in the final standings.

"I've been penalised, so as a result, the majority of the stewards think it was my mistake, so I'll accept that. I'm not going to say much more. I'm penalised, so it must be my mistake. I just feel quite embarrassed for the team in general. We will review," Leclerc said after the race.

Meanwhile, Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur hit out at Leclerc for the clash, calling it "unacceptable" and "mega frustrating" for the team. "Charles clearly made a mistake... It is unacceptable. It is mega frustrating for all of us," Vasseur said after the race.

Meanwhile, Hamilton did not detail much on the issue and left the ball in Ferrari's court to answer what went wrong and sort the things out. "I'm not going to get into the scenario; that is something for me to speak to Ferrari about. We were faced with a massive challenge this weekend; we didn't realise we would be quite so limited on the straights... But in the race I felt great; I felt we could finish ahead of the McLaren," Hamilton said.

The Brit felt that the team had pace to finish above the McLarens and into the podium. He also spoke on his 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage while he battled McLaren's Lando Norris earlier in the race.

"(After the penalty) I managed to get back into the fight, and then got knocked back down. I really think we could have got a podium today with the pace we had.... It has been difficult. All I can do is show up and give it the best I can, and hopefully in the background they can finally get it right," he added.