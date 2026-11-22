Sudanese Army Shoots Down Drones Over Khartoum Amid Rising Attacks
(MENAFN) Sudanese army air defenses intercepted several drones flying over the capital, Khartoum, on Sunday, as explosions and anti-aircraft fire were reported in multiple neighborhoods, according to eyewitness accounts.
Residents said the drones were spotted across the city before being engaged by military air defenses, particularly in eastern Khartoum, where the international airport is situated.
Explosions and anti-aircraft gunfire were heard in the neighborhoods of Burri, Al-Riyadh and Arkweit, witnesses reported.
In Arkweit, one of the drones crashed onto a street without detonating. An army unit later arrived at the location and established a security perimeter around the wreckage.
Neither the Sudanese army nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) immediately issued a statement regarding the reported interceptions.
Sudanese authorities and human rights organizations have repeatedly accused the RSF of targeting civilian infrastructure through drone operations. The paramilitary group, however, maintains that its activities are aimed at "protecting civilians."
The latest developments come amid growing concerns over the impact of drone warfare on civilian populations. The United Nations said Tuesday that more than 1,630 civilians had been killed in drone attacks across Sudan between January and the end of October 2026.
In October alone, drone strikes targeted more than 17 electricity stations in several Sudanese cities, triggering extensive power outages across multiple states.
The conflict between Sudan's army and the RSF erupted in 2023 following disagreements over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the country's regular military.
Since then, the fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and forced approximately 13 million others to flee their homes.
Residents said the drones were spotted across the city before being engaged by military air defenses, particularly in eastern Khartoum, where the international airport is situated.
Explosions and anti-aircraft gunfire were heard in the neighborhoods of Burri, Al-Riyadh and Arkweit, witnesses reported.
In Arkweit, one of the drones crashed onto a street without detonating. An army unit later arrived at the location and established a security perimeter around the wreckage.
Neither the Sudanese army nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) immediately issued a statement regarding the reported interceptions.
Sudanese authorities and human rights organizations have repeatedly accused the RSF of targeting civilian infrastructure through drone operations. The paramilitary group, however, maintains that its activities are aimed at "protecting civilians."
The latest developments come amid growing concerns over the impact of drone warfare on civilian populations. The United Nations said Tuesday that more than 1,630 civilians had been killed in drone attacks across Sudan between January and the end of October 2026.
In October alone, drone strikes targeted more than 17 electricity stations in several Sudanese cities, triggering extensive power outages across multiple states.
The conflict between Sudan's army and the RSF erupted in 2023 following disagreements over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the country's regular military.
Since then, the fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and forced approximately 13 million others to flee their homes.
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