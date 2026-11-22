Trump Eyes Bipartisan Deals on Healthcare, Immigration, Card Rates
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Saturday that Republicans and Democrats have a “very good chance” of striking bipartisan deals, pointing to healthcare first and possibly immigration, even as Washington remains deeply divided.
Speaking by phone to Fox News, Trump said working across the aisle could yield major results. He suggested immigration might also come up in negotiations. “There’s a chance we could do tremendous things on healthcare, and maybe even we could touch the subject of immigration,” he said.
The president conceded that the parties have different priorities but said neither side's ideas should be dismissed out of hand. “Not all of their things are bad. They have some good points on healthcare, and they have some bad points, and we have some good things,” he said.
Trump said he believed he could strike a deal with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, whom he described as a “smart guy.”
He said he would rather negotiate than repeatedly veto bills passed by Congress. “I could sit there for two years and one month and just veto everything … and nothing would get done for anyone, and that’s not the way to go,” he said.
Trump also backed limits on credit card interest rates and fees, saying companies are overcharging consumers. Asked whether he could find common ground with Democrats on capping card rates, he voiced support for the idea. “I would do it. These credit card companies have made a lot, and the credit card fees that they charge. I’m all into it,” he said.
He acknowledged that critics might see such a cap as contrary to free-market principles, but questioned whether current card practices reflect fair competition. “I know that some people would say it’s not free enterprise. But what’s free enterprise when you’re sitting home and you get a bill that some guy set up in an office on Park Avenue and they said ‘let’s charge a fee that’s too high.’ So I’m all for that,” he said.
He added: “The credit card companies, they’re getting too much. The fees are too high and the interests are too high.”
Speaking by phone to Fox News, Trump said working across the aisle could yield major results. He suggested immigration might also come up in negotiations. “There’s a chance we could do tremendous things on healthcare, and maybe even we could touch the subject of immigration,” he said.
The president conceded that the parties have different priorities but said neither side's ideas should be dismissed out of hand. “Not all of their things are bad. They have some good points on healthcare, and they have some bad points, and we have some good things,” he said.
Trump said he believed he could strike a deal with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, whom he described as a “smart guy.”
He said he would rather negotiate than repeatedly veto bills passed by Congress. “I could sit there for two years and one month and just veto everything … and nothing would get done for anyone, and that’s not the way to go,” he said.
Trump also backed limits on credit card interest rates and fees, saying companies are overcharging consumers. Asked whether he could find common ground with Democrats on capping card rates, he voiced support for the idea. “I would do it. These credit card companies have made a lot, and the credit card fees that they charge. I’m all into it,” he said.
He acknowledged that critics might see such a cap as contrary to free-market principles, but questioned whether current card practices reflect fair competition. “I know that some people would say it’s not free enterprise. But what’s free enterprise when you’re sitting home and you get a bill that some guy set up in an office on Park Avenue and they said ‘let’s charge a fee that’s too high.’ So I’m all for that,” he said.
He added: “The credit card companies, they’re getting too much. The fees are too high and the interests are too high.”
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