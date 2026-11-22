Australia Defends AUKUS Submarine Deal Against US Navy Capacity Concerns
(MENAFN) Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles rejected warnings that the AUKUS submarine agreement could weaken the US Navy for several years, insisting that the trilateral defense partnership remains on track.
His comments followed a report by the US Congressional Budget Office warning that supplying nuclear-powered submarines to Australia could place additional pressure on American shipbuilding capacity, according to reports.
The assessment, released Friday, highlighted existing production difficulties at US shipyards and warned that fulfilling submarine deliveries to Australia could further complicate efforts to meet the American Navy's requirements.
"Increasing production further to replace SSNs sold to Australia would increase the challenges that the US Navy and the shipyards are facing," the report stated.
Marles dismissed the concerns, arguing that similar assessments were likely to emerge repeatedly over the next decade as the project progresses.
"The reason it doesn't worry me is because AUKUS is very much happening," he said.
Established in 2021, the AUKUS security partnership brings together Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom to support the development and acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy.
The three governments have committed substantial financial resources to the initiative, with the UK pledging £4 billion ($5.3 billion), the US allocating $17.5 billion and Australia committing more than 30 billion Australian dollars ($20.7 billion).
His comments followed a report by the US Congressional Budget Office warning that supplying nuclear-powered submarines to Australia could place additional pressure on American shipbuilding capacity, according to reports.
The assessment, released Friday, highlighted existing production difficulties at US shipyards and warned that fulfilling submarine deliveries to Australia could further complicate efforts to meet the American Navy's requirements.
"Increasing production further to replace SSNs sold to Australia would increase the challenges that the US Navy and the shipyards are facing," the report stated.
Marles dismissed the concerns, arguing that similar assessments were likely to emerge repeatedly over the next decade as the project progresses.
"The reason it doesn't worry me is because AUKUS is very much happening," he said.
Established in 2021, the AUKUS security partnership brings together Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom to support the development and acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy.
The three governments have committed substantial financial resources to the initiative, with the UK pledging £4 billion ($5.3 billion), the US allocating $17.5 billion and Australia committing more than 30 billion Australian dollars ($20.7 billion).
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