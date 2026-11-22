Iran Says Hormuz Stays Shut Until US Meets Its Demands
(MENAFN) Iran's top diplomat said Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Washington meets Tehran's conditions, even as he insisted that reopening it is “not difficult.”
Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister, spoke at a ceremony marking Oman's National Day, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. “Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not difficult. The United States only needs to accept Iran’s reasonable conditions, which are in line with international law,” he said.
Araghchi said the standoff could end only if Washington “acknowledged its mistakes and fulfilled its previous commitments.” He added that past wars had shown regional security must come from within the region, and that talks on the issue had begun.
Asked by Tasnim about a Qatari delegation's visit to Tehran, Araghchi described such trips as routine. He said mediators between Iran and the US regularly travel to pass along ideas and proposals.
He then drew a firm line on the strait. “Our position is clear. As long as Iran’s demands are not met, reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not on the agenda,” he said. “We have always said we are ready for talks, just as we are ready to defend ourselves.”
Araghchi branded the US blockade of Iran “completely illegal” and said it had prompted considerable speculation. He urged that regional talks and mediation be given time, and said he hoped for “a rational way to lift the blockade.”
He praised Oman's efforts to reduce regional tensions and said the two countries' close relationship rests on mutual respect. According to Araghchi, the most recent round of consultations took place four days earlier, when he met Oman's sultan and foreign minister. Given the sensitive regional situation, he said, close consultations will continue.
Iran moved to close the strait again on July 12, four days after the US resumed attacks on the country.
Araghchi also said he had asked for an emergency meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the situation in Gaza. He characterized events there as “a kind of silent genocide” and accused Israel of continuing to kill Palestinians “without pause.”
Separately, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said a Qatari delegation reached Tehran on Friday evening and held two hours of talks. He said discussions with Qatar are continuing, both online and in person, to explore an opening for diplomacy. Qatar did not immediately comment.
Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister, spoke at a ceremony marking Oman's National Day, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. “Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not difficult. The United States only needs to accept Iran’s reasonable conditions, which are in line with international law,” he said.
Araghchi said the standoff could end only if Washington “acknowledged its mistakes and fulfilled its previous commitments.” He added that past wars had shown regional security must come from within the region, and that talks on the issue had begun.
Asked by Tasnim about a Qatari delegation's visit to Tehran, Araghchi described such trips as routine. He said mediators between Iran and the US regularly travel to pass along ideas and proposals.
He then drew a firm line on the strait. “Our position is clear. As long as Iran’s demands are not met, reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not on the agenda,” he said. “We have always said we are ready for talks, just as we are ready to defend ourselves.”
Araghchi branded the US blockade of Iran “completely illegal” and said it had prompted considerable speculation. He urged that regional talks and mediation be given time, and said he hoped for “a rational way to lift the blockade.”
He praised Oman's efforts to reduce regional tensions and said the two countries' close relationship rests on mutual respect. According to Araghchi, the most recent round of consultations took place four days earlier, when he met Oman's sultan and foreign minister. Given the sensitive regional situation, he said, close consultations will continue.
Iran moved to close the strait again on July 12, four days after the US resumed attacks on the country.
Araghchi also said he had asked for an emergency meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the situation in Gaza. He characterized events there as “a kind of silent genocide” and accused Israel of continuing to kill Palestinians “without pause.”
Separately, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said a Qatari delegation reached Tehran on Friday evening and held two hours of talks. He said discussions with Qatar are continuing, both online and in person, to explore an opening for diplomacy. Qatar did not immediately comment.
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