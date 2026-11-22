Canada Dismisses Report of Hegseth Curbs on US Military Ties
(MENAFN) Canada on Saturday declined to engage with a media report that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has imposed new limits on military ties with Ottawa, saying it "would not speculate on media reports of this nature."
In a written statement to Anadolu, Canada's Department of National Defense said Ottawa "continues to engage constructively and professionally with our American counterparts."
The department stressed that the two countries share a long record of defense cooperation "built on a shared commitment to continental defense and protecting our collective security around the globe."
"This collaborative work continues," it added.
It described the security of the two nations as "deeply interconnected," with cooperation running through the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), NATO and a wider military relationship spanning more than 70 years.
"This enduring partnership, built on trust, mutual respect and shared responsibility, makes both our countries safer," the department said.
The statement followed a Friday report by The Washington Post, which said Hegseth imposed the restrictions through a classified directive circulated last week. The newspaper cited anonymous officials familiar with the matter and said it had not reviewed the memo. One official told the paper that Canadians would likely see the move as a "slap in the face."
An official from one of the Five Eyes countries, the intelligence-sharing alliance that includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US, said Washington has given no formal indication that information sharing will change. The official added that US officials have shared less across several platforms over the past year.
The measure is believed to deepen a wider rift, marked by President Donald Trump's repeated talk of annexing Canada and a trade war involving tariffs on steel, aluminum and other goods.
Ottawa responded with retaliatory tariffs. Prime Minister Mark Carney said in March that Canada had raised defense spending to 2% of its gross domestic product.
Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said an August social media post by Hegseth was beneath the dignity of his office.
Trump said Friday that Canada feels "emboldened" and that Washington can no longer let it feel that way.
In a written statement to Anadolu, Canada's Department of National Defense said Ottawa "continues to engage constructively and professionally with our American counterparts."
The department stressed that the two countries share a long record of defense cooperation "built on a shared commitment to continental defense and protecting our collective security around the globe."
"This collaborative work continues," it added.
It described the security of the two nations as "deeply interconnected," with cooperation running through the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), NATO and a wider military relationship spanning more than 70 years.
"This enduring partnership, built on trust, mutual respect and shared responsibility, makes both our countries safer," the department said.
The statement followed a Friday report by The Washington Post, which said Hegseth imposed the restrictions through a classified directive circulated last week. The newspaper cited anonymous officials familiar with the matter and said it had not reviewed the memo. One official told the paper that Canadians would likely see the move as a "slap in the face."
An official from one of the Five Eyes countries, the intelligence-sharing alliance that includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US, said Washington has given no formal indication that information sharing will change. The official added that US officials have shared less across several platforms over the past year.
The measure is believed to deepen a wider rift, marked by President Donald Trump's repeated talk of annexing Canada and a trade war involving tariffs on steel, aluminum and other goods.
Ottawa responded with retaliatory tariffs. Prime Minister Mark Carney said in March that Canada had raised defense spending to 2% of its gross domestic product.
Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said an August social media post by Hegseth was beneath the dignity of his office.
Trump said Friday that Canada feels "emboldened" and that Washington can no longer let it feel that way.
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