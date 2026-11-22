Greece Eyes USD1.09B in Israeli Arms Deals as Other States Curb Sales
(MENAFN) Greece is in talks with Israel on new arms agreements worth up to €1 billion ($1.09 billion), Greek daily Kathimerini reported Saturday. The talks signal that Athens intends to strengthen its defense ties with Israel even as several Western governments restrict arms dealings over the war in Gaza.
At the center of the negotiations is a proposed expansion of pilot training at the Kalamata center. The Greek Air Force runs the facility together with Israel's Elbit Systems under a 20-year agreement that dates to 2021, according to the report.
The center currently provides about 7,000 training hours a year on T-6 turboprops and 3,500 on M-346 jets. It is close to full capacity, with several Arab countries seeking places and the United Arab Emirates proposing a multiyear commitment.
Adding hours would require more aircraft, simulators and instructors. Greece has already put more than €1.5 billion into the center and wants to limit new spending to €70 million. Israel's opening proposal was €280 million, the report said.
Talks on electronic warfare systems have reached an advanced stage, Kathimerini reported. Greece is also in discussions with Israel Aerospace Industries about LORA long-range precision missiles.
The negotiations come after Greece signed the roughly €3 billion Achilles Shield agreement on Aug. 31 to build its first integrated, multilayered air defense network.
Greek opposition parties criticized that deal after Moshe Patel, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, told Kathimerini the license does not give Greece access to the source code for the network's command-and-control system.
Other countries have moved in the opposite direction. Spain enacted its arms embargo on Israel into law in September 2025, and Slovenia announced a ban on arms imports, exports and transit involving Israel earlier that year. Italy has issued no new arms export licenses for Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, and Canada paused approvals for new permits in 2024. In September 2024, Britain suspended about 30 licenses, citing a clear risk that the equipment could be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.
At the center of the negotiations is a proposed expansion of pilot training at the Kalamata center. The Greek Air Force runs the facility together with Israel's Elbit Systems under a 20-year agreement that dates to 2021, according to the report.
The center currently provides about 7,000 training hours a year on T-6 turboprops and 3,500 on M-346 jets. It is close to full capacity, with several Arab countries seeking places and the United Arab Emirates proposing a multiyear commitment.
Adding hours would require more aircraft, simulators and instructors. Greece has already put more than €1.5 billion into the center and wants to limit new spending to €70 million. Israel's opening proposal was €280 million, the report said.
Talks on electronic warfare systems have reached an advanced stage, Kathimerini reported. Greece is also in discussions with Israel Aerospace Industries about LORA long-range precision missiles.
The negotiations come after Greece signed the roughly €3 billion Achilles Shield agreement on Aug. 31 to build its first integrated, multilayered air defense network.
Greek opposition parties criticized that deal after Moshe Patel, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, told Kathimerini the license does not give Greece access to the source code for the network's command-and-control system.
Other countries have moved in the opposite direction. Spain enacted its arms embargo on Israel into law in September 2025, and Slovenia announced a ban on arms imports, exports and transit involving Israel earlier that year. Italy has issued no new arms export licenses for Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, and Canada paused approvals for new permits in 2024. In September 2024, Britain suspended about 30 licenses, citing a clear risk that the equipment could be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.
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