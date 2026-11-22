India Exports Gain Global Footprint With Surge in Africa and Asia

India's merchandise exports are gaining a wider geographical footprint, with strong growth in Africa and Asia expected to remain important to the expansion of overseas shipments, supported by engineering goods, electronics and petroleum products, according to government data.

Exports to Africa rose 44 per cent to USD 31.42 billion during April-September 2026-27, the fastest growth among major regions, while shipments to Asia increased 21 per cent to USD 103.84 billion, crossing the USD 100 billion mark, according to a Press Information Bureau backgrounder released on Saturday. The Americas recorded 13 per cent growth in exports to USD 66.82 billion, while shipments to Europe increased 8 per cent to USD 51.04 billion. Exports to the CIS and Baltics rose 7 per cent to USD 3.36 billion. The expansion across regions was supported by demand for a diverse range of products, particularly engineering goods, electronic goods, petroleum products and chemicals. In Asia, exports of electronic goods nearly doubled to USD 10.54 billion, registering 91 per cent growth. Engineering goods remained the largest category at USD 27.47 billion, up 22 per cent, while petroleum product exports rose 28 per cent to USD 17.05 billion. Among individual markets, exports to Singapore more than doubled, increasing 103 per cent, while shipments to Malaysia rose 83 per cent and those to China grew 36 per cent. Africa's growth was led by petroleum products, which more than doubled to USD 11.85 billion, registering a 137 per cent increase. Engineering goods exports to the region rose 29 per cent to USD 7.48 billion. Tanzania and Kenya emerged as key growth markets, with exports increasing 121 per cent and 101 per cent, respectively. Shipments to South Africa, the region's largest market, rose 52 per cent to USD 5.69 billion. In the Americas, engineering goods exports increased 21 per cent to USD 19.19 billion, while electronic goods rose 23 per cent to USD 15.35 billion. The United States remained the largest market, accounting for USD 50.80 billion in exports. In Europe, electronic goods exports grew 52 per cent to USD 5.44 billion, while shipments to Spain increased 45 per cent. The regional trends indicate that India's export expansion is being supported by both established trading partners and faster-growing markets across Africa and Asia, alongside a broader mix of manufactured and petroleum products.