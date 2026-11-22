Fit India Sundays on Cycle Marks 99th Edition Nationwide

The 99th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was celebrated across 26,000 locations nationwide on Sunday, with the theme of Samvidhan Divas, reinforcing the message of fitness, civic responsibility and collective participation in nation-building. Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi led the celebrations at Dandi Kutir and Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, joining citizens, sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts in promoting an active and healthy lifestyle, as per a press release.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said that a fit, healthy and drug-free youth population is essential to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He called upon citizens, particularly the youth, to make cycling a passion and an integral part of everyday life.“Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are working towards building a Viksit Bharat. The participation of people across 26,000 locations in the 99th edition of Sundays on Cycle makes this occasion special, particularly as we approach Samvidhan Divas on 26 November. Fitness should not be limited to a few hours or a particular day; it should become a part of our everyday lives,” Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya also said that cycling is not just a physical activity but a way to promote fitness and spread awareness about healthy living.“Our youth must be conscious not only about their careers but also about their fitness and responsibility towards the nation,” he further said. Mandaviya also called for making cycling a popular lifestyle choice, emphasising that greater public participation in cycling would help promote fitness and build a healthier society. He said that small individual efforts, when taken together, could bring about a larger transformation and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

“The simple mantra for a fit India is that every citizen must become health-conscious. When our citizens are fit, our society will be healthy, and a healthy society is essential for building a prosperous nation. Let us all join hands, make fitness a priority and contribute to the journey towards Viksit Bharat,” he said. Building on the growing nationwide participation, Mandaviya announced that the 100th edition of Sundays on Cycle, scheduled for 29 November 2026, will celebrate the Olympic Movement in India. The milestone edition will reaffirm India's commitment to Olympic values and the promotion of sports and physical activity among citizens, particularly the youth.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi appreciated the growing nationwide participation in Sundays on Cycle and said that the initiative is inspiring citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles and make fitness a regular habit. The Gandhinagar celebrations commenced with a community Zumba session at 6:30 AM at Dandi Kutir, followed by a 2.5-km cycling rally to Mahatma Mandir and back. International soft tennis medallists Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena and Aniket Patel joined the celebrations, inspiring participants through their sporting achievements. Fit India Ambassadors Rakesh Saini and Bhishma Madhani, along with Fit India Champions Bhanu and Urvi, were also present. The event was organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Gandhinagar, and witnessed participation from citizens, sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts.

Launched in December 2024 by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a nationwide community fitness movement, encouraging citizens to take up cycling and other physical activities. Through its message of“Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz”, the initiative continues to promote fitness, sustainable mobility and community participation, contributing to the vision of a Fit India and Viksit Bharat.