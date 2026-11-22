Sukhdev Singh Kang Preserves Sonia Gandhis Italy Home As Museum

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 22 (ANI): Sukhdev Singh Kang, the owner of Sonia Gandhi's ancestral house in Italy, on Sunday said that the property has been preserved as a museum dedicated to her life and invited the Gandhi family to visit the site. Speaking to ANI in Amritsar, Kang said that the residence continues to attract visitors, particularly Indian tourists from Kerala, who visit the house to see the property and take photographs. He said that while the house was earlier kept locked and the keys remained with the family, a caretaker has now been appointed to facilitate visitors' access to the premises.

"Even now, many people, including tourists from India and those from the Kerala region, visit the place. They look at the house and take photographs. Previously, however, it used to be kept locked; the family held the key. Now, we have appointed a lady to manage the site; we obtain the key from her, and visitors can go in and take a look," he said. Kang further said that the property has been developed as a museum to chronicle Sonia Gandhi's journey, from her early years in Italy to her prominent political career in India. He added that the museum would also accommodate items contributed by the Gandhi family, allowing visitors to learn more about her life and journey. "Whatever items they (the Gandhi family) choose to contribute will be placed inside the house. It is a museum dedicated solely to Sonia Gandhi, preserving her memories. From her childhood to the present day, she has worked incredibly hard; the Almighty has brought her a long way from her humble beginnings," he said. Kang further expressed that it is a matter of immense pride both for his family and the local Italian villagers that someone born in that modest home rose to hold high public office in India, further extending an invitation to the Gandhi family to visit the ancestral property and witness how it has been preserved in her memory. "It fills us with such pride that we, who hail from India, have gone to another country and achieved success. Similarly, Madam (Sonia Gandhi) was born into that very house; having come from Italy, she is now serving in a high-ranking position back in India, a source of great joy for the villagers. Through you, we are passing that message on to the family: please do come and visit the house," he said. (ANI)