Tragic Car Accident in Kutch Kills Seven People on Bhuj-Khavda Road

Seven people, including three children and two women, were killed after a car collided with a truck on the Bhuj-Khavda highway near Vekariya Rann in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said. According to Kutch Superintendent of Police Vikas Sunda, the accident occurred between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on November 21 when a car travelling from Khavda towards Bhuj collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

"On the night of November 21, 2026, between 9:30 PM and 10:00 PM, a tragic incident occurred on the Bhuj-Khavda highway. A car travelling from Khavda toward Bhuj collided with a truck moving from Bhuj toward Khavda,” he said. Preliminary observations suggest that the collision occurred while the car was attempting to overtake the truck, Sunda said.

Speaking about the incident, the SP said the occupants of the car sustained injuries following the collision. A police team reached the spot and immediately initiated rescue operations, while an ambulance was also called. However, all seven occupants of the car, comprising two men, two women and three children, died in the accident.

“Preliminary observations suggest that the collision occurred while the car was attempting an overtake. The occupants of the car sustained injuries. A police team arrived at the scene and immediately initiated rescue efforts. An ambulance was summoned; however, unfortunately, all seven individuals in the car-comprising two men, two women, and three children-lost their lives,” he said.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is currently examining the accident site, and further investigation into the incident is underway, Sunda said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives, while those injured in the accident will receive Rs 50,000 each.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kutch, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” PM said. Announcing financial assistance for the affected families, the PMO said,“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”