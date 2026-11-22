CM Revanth Reddy Greets B M Sandeep Kumar At Congress PAC Meeting

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday received newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge B M Sandeep Kumar upon his arrival at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, where the Congress party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting commenced.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Revanth Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, Sandeep Kumar, AICC Secretary Sachin Sawant and other committee members are attending the meeting. The TPCC is holding a joint meeting of its Political Affairs Committee, PCC Advisory Committee and Extended Executive Committee at Gandhi Bhavan as part of Sandeep Kumar's maiden visit to the state following his appointment as Telangana in-charge in place of Meenakshi Natarajan.

According to the party's agenda, leaders are expected to pass resolutions formally welcoming Sandeep Kumar and expressing gratitude to Natarajan for her tenure and services. The meeting is also scheduled to review three years of the Congress government's development and welfare initiatives under Praja Palana, discuss programmes conducted over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and chalk out a future roadmap. Organisational strengthening under the Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan is another key agenda item.

The PAC meeting is also expected to deliberate on the party's political and organisational position in Telangana, coordination between the state government and the party organisation, and recent differences among party leaders. The participation of the Chief Minister assumes significance amid recent public statements by some legislators expressing dissatisfaction over governance, constituency development and the functioning of the party.

Following the PAC meeting, an extended-level TPCC meeting is scheduled to be held at Gandhi Bhavan at 3 pm, with ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other senior party functionaries expected to participate. During his two-day visit, Sandeep Kumar is also scheduled to hold separate interactions with state ministers, District Congress Committee presidents and heads of affiliated organisations on November 23. He is further expected to visit Hyderabad on November 27 for individual interactions with MPs, MLAs and MLCs.