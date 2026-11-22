India is seeing a massive demand for electric scooters right now. Let us check out the sales details of the top three scooters in the market.

India is seeing a massive demand for electric two-wheelers. The electric scooter market posted solid growth in October 2026 specifically. Bajaj Chetak grabbed the top spot on the list of most dispatched electric scooters to dealers that month. The brand shipped 64,134 units in total. They only sent 34,900 units last October, so that is a huge 83.77 percent growth. Chetak overtook TVS iQube and Hero Vida to snatch this number one rank.

TVS iQube secured the second spot on this list. The company dispatched a total of 50,570 iQube scooters to dealers in October 2026. They shipped 31,989 vehicles in the same month last year. This brings a 58.09 percent year-on-year sales growth. iQube recorded 13,564 units less than Bajaj Chetak. These numbers clearly show that iQube still holds a strong place in the urban electric commuter market.

Hero MotoCorp's Vida electric scooter sits in the third position. The brand dispatched 30,065 units in October. They sent just 14,019 vehicles during the same period last year. This gives them a massive 114.46 percent year-on-year growth. Vida actually registered the highest growth rate among these three models. Its sales numbers more than doubled compared to last year. This data proves Hero Vida is getting very popular in the electric scooter market.

Brands shipped a total of 1,44,769 units across the top three models in October. This includes 64,134 Bajaj Chetaks, 50,570 TVS iQubes, and 30,065 Hero Vidas. These three models contribute around 64.5 percent to the total electric scooter numbers on the list. Meanwhile, Ather Rizta takes the fourth spot with 19,505 units, and TVS Orbiter ranks fifth with 19,227 units. You can see a big gap between the top three models and the rest.

Total dealer dispatches for electric two-wheelers in India touched around 2.24 lakh units in October. This marks an almost 93 percent growth compared to the same month last year. Bajaj Chetak might hold the top rank in individual models, but TVS hits 69,797 units if you combine both TVS iQube and Orbiter models. So, we clearly see a difference between individual scooter model rivalry and total brand sales competition. This fight in the electric vehicle market will definitely heat up in the coming months.