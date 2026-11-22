The human rights organisation Haalvsh reported on Saturday, November 21, that the incident occurred on Friday in the Bacheh-Rahi border area of Saravan, where Iranian military and border forces allegedly opened fire on a group of Afghan migrants attempting to cross the border.

According to the organisation, all three victims, including a man, a woman and a child, were shot in the head. Their identities and exact ages have not yet been established.

Haalvsh said its local sources reported that the migrants were travelling through the border area when they came under fire. The organisation also published videos showing the bodies of the three victims covered with rocks.

In the footage, several people can be seen removing stones from the bodies. One video shows the body of a man, while another appears to show a woman and a young child lying beside each other.

A man speaking in one of the recordings says the migrants were ambushed the previous day and alleges that a border officer shot them. He also points towards the child's body, saying the child had been shot in the head.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been independently established, and the identities of the victims remain unknown. Iranian authorities had not publicly commented on the allegations as of Saturday.

Haalvsh described the incident as an alleged extrajudicial killing, a crime against humanity and a violation of the right to life, calling attention to the reported use of lethal force against migrants, including a woman and a child.

The latest allegations come amid repeated reports of Iranian border forces opening fire on Afghan migrants attempting to enter the country through remote border routes.

In July 2026, reports indicated that at least six reported incidents in which Iranian border guards allegedly fired on groups of Afghan migrants over nearly two years. The review included accounts from survivors and reports of casualties in several border areas, including Saravan.

In May 2026, Haalvsh also reported that Iranian border forces killed three Afghan migrants and wounded four others in the Bacheh-Rahi area. The organisation said women and children were among those caught in the shooting. Iranian authorities did not publicly respond to those allegations at the time.

Similar allegations have previously prompted international concern. In October 2024, reports that Iranian security forces had killed and wounded Afghan migrants near the border led the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to call for a thorough and transparent investigation. Reuters reported at the time that Iranian officials disputed reports of mass casualties, while the United Nations stressed that migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers are protected under international law.

The latest incident adds to concerns over the safety of Afghan migrants travelling through Iran's remote border regions, where reports of shootings, detention and other dangers have repeatedly emerged.