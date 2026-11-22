Gaza Crews Recover 129 More Bodies From Ruins in Central Gaza
(MENAFN) Gaza Civil Defense crews pulled the bodies and remains of 129 more Palestinians from the ruins of 39 homes and other buildings in central Gaza on Saturday. The agency said the structures had been destroyed by the Israeli army.
Rami al-Ayedi, director of Civil Defense in central Gaza, said teams searched sites across the Nuseirat refugee camp, Al-Zawayda and Deir al-Balah. The effort completed the second phase of a recovery project in central Gaza financed by the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Authorities had listed 233 people as missing beneath the rubble. According to al-Ayedi, crews worked 410 hours over 53 days with a single excavator, one loader and one truck for hauling debris. Police forensic teams, forensic medicine specialists, municipal workers, the Red Cross and the Egyptian committee joined the operation.
Civil Defense announced the second phase on July 19, targeting 147 destroyed homes across the Gaza, North Gaza and Central governorates, where an estimated 1,072 bodies were believed buried. The first phase, launched in November 2025, recovered the remains of 333 of the 559 people reported missing under 54 homes and other buildings.
In October, Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said roughly 8,000 bodies were still beneath the rubble across Gaza. About 4,000 of them lie in areas held by Israeli forces, which rescue crews have difficulty reaching. The agency warned that, with its current equipment, recovery could take eight to 10 years.
A ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, after a two-year Israeli war that killed and wounded tens of thousands of Palestinians and left much of Gaza devastated. The truce deal included provisions for bringing in equipment to clear rubble. Palestinian officials have accused Israel of failing to honor that commitment, and recovery crews remain short of heavy machinery.
Rami al-Ayedi, director of Civil Defense in central Gaza, said teams searched sites across the Nuseirat refugee camp, Al-Zawayda and Deir al-Balah. The effort completed the second phase of a recovery project in central Gaza financed by the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Authorities had listed 233 people as missing beneath the rubble. According to al-Ayedi, crews worked 410 hours over 53 days with a single excavator, one loader and one truck for hauling debris. Police forensic teams, forensic medicine specialists, municipal workers, the Red Cross and the Egyptian committee joined the operation.
Civil Defense announced the second phase on July 19, targeting 147 destroyed homes across the Gaza, North Gaza and Central governorates, where an estimated 1,072 bodies were believed buried. The first phase, launched in November 2025, recovered the remains of 333 of the 559 people reported missing under 54 homes and other buildings.
In October, Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said roughly 8,000 bodies were still beneath the rubble across Gaza. About 4,000 of them lie in areas held by Israeli forces, which rescue crews have difficulty reaching. The agency warned that, with its current equipment, recovery could take eight to 10 years.
A ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, after a two-year Israeli war that killed and wounded tens of thousands of Palestinians and left much of Gaza devastated. The truce deal included provisions for bringing in equipment to clear rubble. Palestinian officials have accused Israel of failing to honor that commitment, and recovery crews remain short of heavy machinery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment