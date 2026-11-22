Hakeem Jeffries Says Ending Iran War Early Priority
(MENAFN) House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said ending the war in Iran will be an early priority for his party, and called for the US to recommit to Palestinian statehood while condemning the destruction in Gaza as unacceptable.
In an interview published Saturday by The New York Times, Jeffries said Democrats would act aggressively soon after taking control of the House of Representatives in January to end what he called a “reckless and costly war of choice.”
“There’s probably nothing more immediate in terms of being able to provide economic relief to the American people than ending this conflict that should have never started to begin with,” he said.
Jeffries argued that Iran now holds a stronger position than before the war, and warned that the fighting has further complicated an already volatile region. He said President Donald Trump could end the war immediately, and that Democrats are discussing how to force its end through congressional spending legislation.
On Palestine, Jeffries urged a renewed push for a two-state solution, with an independent Palestinian state living alongside a secure Israel.
“The death, the destruction, the devastation that has been experienced in Gaza by Palestinian civilians is unacceptable, unsustainable and un-American,” he told the newspaper.
He called for more humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, housing support, clean water and better living conditions.
Jeffries also named legislation to curb settler violence in the occupied West Bank as an early priority. He said he wants the House to advance the West Bank Settler Violence Protection and Prevention Act within the first 100 days of the new Congress.
In an interview published Saturday by The New York Times, Jeffries said Democrats would act aggressively soon after taking control of the House of Representatives in January to end what he called a “reckless and costly war of choice.”
“There’s probably nothing more immediate in terms of being able to provide economic relief to the American people than ending this conflict that should have never started to begin with,” he said.
Jeffries argued that Iran now holds a stronger position than before the war, and warned that the fighting has further complicated an already volatile region. He said President Donald Trump could end the war immediately, and that Democrats are discussing how to force its end through congressional spending legislation.
On Palestine, Jeffries urged a renewed push for a two-state solution, with an independent Palestinian state living alongside a secure Israel.
“The death, the destruction, the devastation that has been experienced in Gaza by Palestinian civilians is unacceptable, unsustainable and un-American,” he told the newspaper.
He called for more humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, housing support, clean water and better living conditions.
Jeffries also named legislation to curb settler violence in the occupied West Bank as an early priority. He said he wants the House to advance the West Bank Settler Violence Protection and Prevention Act within the first 100 days of the new Congress.
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