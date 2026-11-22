Tsepang Khumalo is a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Erasmus School of Health Policy & Management, Erasmus University Rotterdam. She holds a PhD in Economics from Stellenbosch University, where she used microeconometric methods to study how South African social policies shape mental health and wellbeing. She has contributed to research teams investigating the effects of social, economic, and health interventions on health outcomes and inequalities in low- and middle-income countries.

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