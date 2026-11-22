MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 22 (Petra) – The Ministry of Labor renewed its call Sunday for employers across all sectors and homeowners to expedite the rectification of the legal status of non-Jordanian workers whose work permits have expired or who have never obtained a permit, ahead of the start of next month.

Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Al-Zyoud said in a statement that only 10 days remain in the regularization and status-rectification period for migrant workers, stressing that a deportation flag will be placed on the ministry's electronic systems for any worker–including domestic workers–whose status has not been regularized starting Jan. 1.

//Petra// AA