MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 22 (Petra) – Run Jordan (the Jordan Marathon Association) announced Sunday the opening of in-person registration for the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon 2026 starting next Saturday at its office in Great Arab Revolt Plaza in Aqaba, ahead of the race scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

The move aims to streamline registration procedures and give Aqaba residents and visitors the opportunity to sign up across all race categories as part of ongoing preparations for the sporting event.

Run Jordan's office will receive participants registering for the 21-kilometer half marathon (individual and relay), the 10-kilometer race, and the children's race, welcoming runners of all ages and skill levels.

Run Jordan General Manager Lina El-Kurd said opening registration reflects the association's commitment to boosting local community participation and encouraging all age groups to engage in sports, highlighting the marathon's role in promoting Aqaba as a sports tourism destination.

The association invited prospective participants to visit its office at Great Arab Revolt Plaza to complete registration procedures ahead of the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon 2026.

//Petra// AA