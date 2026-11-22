MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU) has secured 176th place worldwide in the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027, marking progress in its international research standing.

University President Dr. Ahmad Fakhri Al-Ajlouni said the ranking reflects the university's efforts to strengthen scientific research and innovation, particularly through projects that bring together researchers from different academic disciplines.

He said interdisciplinary collaboration is a central component of the university's research strategy, helping generate scientific knowledge and develop practical solutions to national and global challenges.

Al-Ajlouni attributed the achievement to the efforts of the university's academic and research staff to improve the quality and impact of scientific publications and expand cooperation with research institutions in Jordan and abroad.

He reaffirmed BAU's commitment to supporting applied research aligned with national development priorities and sustainable development goals.

Vice President for Planning and Quality Assurance Dr. Haitham Al-Shibli said the ranking assesses universities across three main areas: research inputs, processes supporting interdisciplinary research, and research outputs and impact.

He explained that the indicators measure institutional support for collaborative research, the quality of scientific output and the extent of cooperation across academic disciplines.

Al-Shibli said the university continues to strengthen its research performance indicators, improve publication quality and encourage collaboration among faculties and research centers.

He added that the Deanship of Scientific Research supports joint research projects, promotes publication in internationally recognized journals and works to expand partnerships with local and international institutions.

The university is also encouraging research that combines engineering, information technology, natural sciences and life sciences, with a focus on addressing challenges in energy, water, the environment, healthcare and technology.

The Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings, developed in partnership with Schmidt Science Fellows, evaluate universities' performance in interdisciplinary research using indicators covering research support, scientific output, citation impact and academic reputation.

//Petra// RZ