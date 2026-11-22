Israeli Strikes Kill 4 Palestinians in Gaza, Injure 14 Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip killed four Palestinians and wounded 14 others, among them a child and a woman, on Saturday, medical sources said. The violence added to mounting accusations that the Israeli army is breaching a ceasefire in force since October 2025.
A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of southwestern Gaza City killed three Palestinians and injured several more. In the north, the same source said Israeli gunfire killed Ahmad Abu Jabal at the Halawa camp for displaced people, east of Jabalia. A second medical source told Anadolu that two Palestinians with moderate injuries were admitted after Israeli forces opened fire in Jabalia.
Local sources said Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones fired on tents housing displaced Palestinians at the Halawa camp. Heavy Israeli artillery fire also hit several parts of the Strip overnight from Friday into Saturday. Local sources reported shelling and intense gunfire east of Jabalia and in Beit Lahia.
In the south, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said a child and a woman were admitted with moderate foot injuries from Israeli army gunfire. Israeli military vehicles fired heavily in the Al-Kanisa area, southwest of Khan Younis, the source said. The source also told Anadolu that the number of people wounded in an Israeli drone strike near the Al-Maslakh area, in southern Khan Younis, had climbed to eight. Two more Palestinians were seriously wounded when an Israeli drone struck a gathering of people in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.
Witnesses reported heavy gunfire on tents sheltering displaced people south of Khan Younis and north of Rafah. In central Gaza, Israeli artillery fired several shells at areas north of the Bureij refugee camp, and no injuries were reported.
Large-scale demolitions east of Khan Younis
The latest violence followed a series of powerful blasts on Thursday evening, when the Israeli army carried out large-scale demolitions east of Khan Younis. The explosions were audible as far away as northern Gaza.
An Anadolu correspondent reported roughly 10 powerful blasts, caused by explosives dropped from drones onto Palestinian buildings and facilities in areas held by Israeli forces. Thick smoke from the explosions drifted into nearby residential neighborhoods.
The demolitions took place inside the area known as the "Yellow Line," which divides Israeli military positions from zones where Palestinians are allowed to move. The line marks where the Israeli army is due to pull back under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.
Israeli violations of the truce had killed 1,662 Palestinians and wounded 6,007 others as of Thursday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Since October 2023, Israeli military attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, most of them women and children, the ministry said.
A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of southwestern Gaza City killed three Palestinians and injured several more. In the north, the same source said Israeli gunfire killed Ahmad Abu Jabal at the Halawa camp for displaced people, east of Jabalia. A second medical source told Anadolu that two Palestinians with moderate injuries were admitted after Israeli forces opened fire in Jabalia.
Local sources said Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones fired on tents housing displaced Palestinians at the Halawa camp. Heavy Israeli artillery fire also hit several parts of the Strip overnight from Friday into Saturday. Local sources reported shelling and intense gunfire east of Jabalia and in Beit Lahia.
In the south, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said a child and a woman were admitted with moderate foot injuries from Israeli army gunfire. Israeli military vehicles fired heavily in the Al-Kanisa area, southwest of Khan Younis, the source said. The source also told Anadolu that the number of people wounded in an Israeli drone strike near the Al-Maslakh area, in southern Khan Younis, had climbed to eight. Two more Palestinians were seriously wounded when an Israeli drone struck a gathering of people in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.
Witnesses reported heavy gunfire on tents sheltering displaced people south of Khan Younis and north of Rafah. In central Gaza, Israeli artillery fired several shells at areas north of the Bureij refugee camp, and no injuries were reported.
Large-scale demolitions east of Khan Younis
The latest violence followed a series of powerful blasts on Thursday evening, when the Israeli army carried out large-scale demolitions east of Khan Younis. The explosions were audible as far away as northern Gaza.
An Anadolu correspondent reported roughly 10 powerful blasts, caused by explosives dropped from drones onto Palestinian buildings and facilities in areas held by Israeli forces. Thick smoke from the explosions drifted into nearby residential neighborhoods.
The demolitions took place inside the area known as the "Yellow Line," which divides Israeli military positions from zones where Palestinians are allowed to move. The line marks where the Israeli army is due to pull back under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.
Israeli violations of the truce had killed 1,662 Palestinians and wounded 6,007 others as of Thursday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Since October 2023, Israeli military attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, most of them women and children, the ministry said.
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