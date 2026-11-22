MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bahrain on Sunday denied the Iran Guards' claims that it hit US military positions in the Kingdom, instead revealing a civilian industry facility had been struc during the aerial attacks.

The attacks that took place on Saturday, November 21, led to a fire at the facility and material damage. No civilians were injured, Bahraini authorities confirmed later, as they tackled the blaze.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it considered the attacks by IRGC a direct threat to the lives of civilians, a flagrant violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability.

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Iran's Revolutionary Guards meanwhile claimed "US military positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain were targeted with missile and drone strikes".

"Two radars belonging to the US Army's Patriot air defense systems... were struck," it said, adding that any violation of Iranian airspace will be met with "harsh and decisive response".

Bahrain on the other hand said it rejected the pretexts and justifications claimed by the Revolutionary Guard for its aggression, affirming that the "facts of the targeting prove that the target was a purely civilian industrial facility, and stressing the need for Iran to stop its policy based on the repeated violation of the sovereignty of states and the integrity of their territories".

It also said the group must "stop using its disputes with other parties as a pretext to justify its attacks, as this represents a flagrant violation of the principles of international law and the foundations of relations between sovereign states".

The attacks came as two tankers were struck in the Strait of Hormuz, which has become the focus of the stalemated conflict, with Iran continuing in its efforts to blockade the strategic shipping line.

The Gulf kingdom has suffered several attacks this week, ending a weeks-long lull in the conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

The ministry also affirmed the Kingdom's right to take all necessary measures to preserve its sovereignty and the security of its citizens and residents on its land, including its right to self-defense - individually and collectively - "at the time, place and in the manner it deems appropriate".

This comes in accordance with Article (51) of the Charter of the United Nations, and pursuant to the Joint Defense Agreement of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and in coordination with its brothers and partners, praising the efficiency of the Bahrain Defense Force and its high combat readiness in confronting these attacks.

The ministry reiterated Bahrain's call for the UN Security Council to fully assume its responsibilities by taking decisive measures to compel Iran to fully implement the requirements of its Resolution No. (2817) of 2026, foremost among which is the immediate cessation of its attacks and threats against civilians, civilian objects and infrastructure.

It also urged for freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, and to cease its support for proxy groups, and to hold it accountable and compel it to provide full reparation and compensation, in accordance with the provisions of international law and Human Rights Council Resolution No. (1/61).

With inputs from AFP

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