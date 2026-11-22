New Design For Dubai Metro Blue Line Revealed With Upgraded Tech, Colours
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai has revealed the new design for the Metro Blue line trains, including smart technology and a blush tone in the Women and Children's cabins.
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